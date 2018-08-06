SeaWorld: 2Q Earnings Snapshot

SeaWorld Entertainment Inc. (SEAS) on Monday reported second-quarter net income of $22.7 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

The Orlando, Florida-based company said it had profit of 26 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to 34 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 27 cents per share.

The theme park operator posted revenue of $391.9 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $368.1 million.

SeaWorld shares have increased 56 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has increased 49 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SEAS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SEAS