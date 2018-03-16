Search resumes for missing worker after chemical plant blast

The search has resumed for a worker who is missing and presumed dead after an explosion at a Texas chemical plant, officials say.

Hood County Fire Marshal Ray Wilson said there was a pause in the search at the Tri-Chem Industries plant Friday afternoon while crews evaluated the mixtures of chemicals that had spilled at the plant in Cresson, located 50 miles (80 kilometers) southwest of Dallas. Wilson said about half of the 15,000-square-foot (1,400-square-meter) building has caved in and remains on fire following the explosion Thursday.

Hood County records showed that in 2017 the company had chemicals that were toxic and flammable. Hood County said the company had not submitted an emergency management plan with them.

Wilson said the plant contains acids that react to heat, pressure and water, which is why they haven't yet turned on the fire hose.

Texas Department of Public Safety Staff Sgt. Earl Gillum said experts determined there were no air quality issues Thursday, but that the site remains dangerous because of the chemicals still to be cleaned up.

There is a fertilizer plant adjacent to the Tri-Chem plant, but Wilson said there was "no known threat" to the fertilizer facility.

Investigators believe a worker dragging his foot along the floor while chemicals were being mixed sparked Thursday's explosion. That worker was taken to Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas with burn injuries.

Jessica Gregg told television station KXAS that the man taken to Parkland was 27-year-old Jason Speegle, her son-in-law. Catherine Bradley, a spokeswoman at Parkland, said Speegle was in serious condition Friday.

Another worker was treated for less severe injuries and released from a hospital in Granbury on Friday.

Wilson said a deputy fire marshal was hospitalized Thursday with breathing difficulties, but has been treated and released.

Associated Press writer Jamie Stengle contributed to this report from Dallas.