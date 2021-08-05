Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital SolutionsLegal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - New Privacy Policy

Virgin Galactic

Science Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000

Virgin Galactic ticket sales coming after billionaire founder Richard Branson's high-profile trip to the edge of space

close
Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for August 5

Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Spaceship company Virgin Galactic (SPCE.N) said it will open ticket sales on Thursday for space flights starting at $450,000 a seat, weeks after billionaire founder Richard Branson's high-profile trip to the edge of space.

Branson soared more than 50 miles above the New Mexico desert aboard a Virgin Galactic rocket plane on July 11 and safely returned in the vehicle's first fully crewed test flight to space, a symbolic milestone for a venture he started 17 years ago.

In this photo provided by Virgin Galactic, the VSS Unity reaches a speed of Mach 3, and a space altitude of 53.5 miles above the Earth on Sunday, July 11, 2021. (Virgin Galactic via AP)

Shares of the company rose 5% in extended trading on Thursday.

BILLIONAIRE SPACE RACE DRAWS OVERSIGHT FROM NEW FAA OFFICE

In June, Virgin Galactic received approval from the U.S. aviation safety regulator to fly people to space.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
SPCE VIRGIN GALACTIC HOLDINGS INC. 31.54 +0.78 +2.52%

The company said it will have three consumer offerings - a single seat, a multi-seat package and a full-flight buy out.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Sales will initially open to the company's significant list of "early hand-raisers", it said.