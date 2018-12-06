Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) Q3 2019 Earnings Conference Call Transcript

Science Applications International Corporation (NYSE: SAIC)Q3 2019 Earnings Conference CallDec. 06, 2018, 4:30 p.m. ET

Contents:

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the SAIC Fiscal Year 2019 Q3 Earnings Call. Today's conference is being recorded, and at this time I'd like to turn the conference over to Shane Canestra, SAIC's Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead, sir.

Shane Canestra -- Director of Investor Relations

Good afternoon. My name is Shane Canestra, SAIC's Director of Investor Relations, and thank you for joining our third quarter fiscal year 2019 earnings call. Joining me today to discuss our business and financial results are Tony Moraco, SAIC's Chief Executive Officer; Nazzic Keene, our Chief Operating Officer; Charlie Mathis, our Chief Financial Officer; and other members of our management team.

This afternoon, we issued our earnings release, which can be found at investors.saic.com, where you'll also find supplemental financial presentation slides to be utilized in conjunction with today's call. Both of these documents, in addition to our Form 10-Q, that will be filed this evening, should be utilized in evaluating our results and outlook along with information provided on today's call. Please note that we may make forward-looking statements on today's call that are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made on this call. I refer you to our SEC filings for a discussion of these risks, including the Risk Factors section of our annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. In addition, the statements represent our views as of today, and subsequent events may cause our views to change. We may elect to update the forward-looking statements at some point in the future, but we specifically disclaim any obligation to do so.

In addition, we will discuss non-GAAP financial measures and other metrics, which we believe provide useful information for investors, and both our press release and supplemental financial presentation slides include reconciliations to the most comparable GAAP measures.

It is now my pleasure to introduce our CEO, Tony Moraco.

Tony Moraco -- Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, Shane and good afternoon. As we prepare for the future, we continue to focus on delivering strong performance across our contract portfolio, as evidenced by our third quarter results. SAIC's third quarter performance of fiscal year 2019 continues to reflect sustained revenue growth and improved profitability.

In alignment with our long-term strategy, Ingenuity 2025, our current performance and investments for the future are guided by a disciplined approach to address a favorable market environment. There is of strategic importance and focus our IT monitorization, cybersecurity, data analytics, readiness and training, space systems, and mission application development.

With the fifth consecutive quarter of year-over-year revenue growth, the third quarter delivered internal revenue growth of 3% as compared to the prior year quarter. Year-over-year growth was primarily attributable to sustaining our recompete contracts, combined with newly awarded contracts across the customer portfolio including a fixed price IT monitorization program in the state and local market and an IT support contract to a new customer, the Department of Health and Human Services. Also providing growth in the quarter were increased orders in our supply chain portfolio supporting the military's increased focus on readiness and sustainment.

Strong adjusted EBITDA margins of 8.3% for the third quarter up 90 basis points from last year resulted from improved program performance across the portfolio. Strong cash flow performance was improved from the second quarter and a year ago in line with our expectations. Charlie will expand further on the financial results in a few minutes.

We continue to be in a favorable market as we begin the new government fiscal year. A majority of our customers are operating with appropriate budgets and continue their investment decisions with confidence from the end of government fiscal year 2018. Our customers that are operating under a continuing resolution are doing so at prior year funding levels, which are higher than in past years. In this favorable market environment, I am confident that SAIC is positioned well to accelerate growth through a variety of enablers.

SAIC's business development investments have not only produced several expand-and-grow new business contract awards but continues to carry that momentum forward into next fiscal year with a significant amount of new business opportunities and our submitted proposals awaiting award.

With recent recompete awards of several notable contracts, SAIC is now able to focus additional investment dollars on new business opportunities, providing confidence in our ability to accelerate future growth. And finally, with our customers' desire to adopt commercially available technologies, SAIC's position as a technology integrator allows us to advance innovative solutions through our many commercial alliance partners, further enabling growth opportunities.

SAIC recently announced the opening of a virtual lab environment known as the Innovation Factory, that delivers software services and solutions more quickly for our government customers. Using technologies developed and refined by SAIC as well as Red Hat, the Innovation Factory will enable customers to make rapid progress toward IT modernization and application transformation projects.

We also recently announced that through our alliance partnership with Amazon we have achieved Amazon Web Services government competency status. This designation recognizes that SAIC provides solutions and has deep experience working with government customers to deliver mission-critical workloads and applications using AWS. Achieving this significant milestone differentiates SAIC as an AWS partner that possesses deep mission expertise in defense systems, national security, and federal [inaudible] agencies, and our technical expertise of application migration to the cloud using AWS capabilities and services.

As we focus on growing the business organically, our long-term strategy, Ingenuity 2025, also contains a strategic M&A component to broaden customer access and obtain new capabilities to accelerate market penetration. As I discussed on September 10, there are three tenants to the strategic acquisition of Agility. First, this transaction combines two leading government services providers with highly complementary capabilities, customers, and cultures. The combination of these two well-known and respected companies strengthens our position as a market leading, sure play, government technology services provider. Second, this transaction accelerates both company's long-term strategies, creating market subsegments scaled across a diverse set of strategic business areas of national interest, including the intelligence community and space domain.

Third, we expect to enhance shareholder value through improved profitability and cash flow driven by cost synergies and increase revenue growth enabled by greater customer access and more competitive and differentiated solutions. We've been actively engaged with our employees, customers, and the investment community recently as we've progressed toward closing the transaction. Integration planning led by Nazzic is well under way, and our intent is to address the marketplace aggressively from day 1. With a relatively low amount of recompete pursuits in year 1, we will be able to direct more business development resources into business opportunities to drive future growth.

A few days ago, SAIC and Agility filed the final joint proxy in advance of shareholder meetings on January 11, with closing expected shortly thereafter. I encourage you to review this document to understand what a great opportunity this presents for the creation of shareholder value.

I will now turn the call over to our COO, Nazzic Keene.

Nazzic Keene -- Chief Operating Officer

Thank you, Tony. Contract award activity in the third quarter led to bookings of approximately $1.2 billion, which translates to a book-to-bill of 1.0 for the quarter. I would also like to mention that SAIC has been successful in the award of several single-award IDIQ vehicles that de-risk the revenue profile through recompete awards and provides increased confidence in our ability to accelerate growth through new task quarters.

During the third quarter, SAIC was awarded several single-award IDIQ vehicles with a ceiling value of $1.2 billion. An example is the recompete award of a single-award IDIQ with a total potential value of $861 million to continue support to our U.S. Navy [inaudible] customer.

During the quarter and contributing to bookings, SAIC was awarded a recompete or protect contract valued at approximately $255 million over five years to continue space systems support for a sensitive government customer. Also, in the protect category was a three-year $98 million contract award from our AMCOM customer to continue providing aviation and unmanned systems technical support. Additionally, SAIC was awarded a new business or expand category contract valued at $77 million over five years from Orange County, California, to provide information technology, managed services, and solutions.

That concludes the most notable contributions to our third quarter bookings with the balance comprised of other awards and contract modifications across our portfolio. Subsequent to the end of the third quarter, we were awarded a significant recompete single-award IDIQ contract in our supply chain business. The approximately $1.7 billion 10-year global Tires program, or more commonly known as Tires, continues logistical and readiness support to our defense logistics agency customer. Although the recompete protected SAIC's legacy contract revenues, significant new work was consolidated into the vehicle from a competitor's contract. This great win de-risks an already low-recompete year next fiscal year.

At the end of the third quarter, SAIC's total contract backlog stood at approximately $10.4 billion with funded backlogs of approximately $2.4 billion, up 14% from the second quarter. The estimated value of SAIC's submitted proposals awaiting award is $17 billion, a decrease of $3 billion from the second quarter but still above our normal historical average. I should note that of this amount, approximately 50% of submitted proposals are in the expand or grow category, an indicator of a favorable market environment and the potential for SAIC to accelerate growth.

Before turning the call over to Charlie I'd like to give you an update on our Marine Corps Assault Amphibious Vehicle, or AAV program. In September we announced that we received a partial stock work order from our Marine Corps customer on this program. During the quarter, the customer issued a termination for convenience as they have changed their amphibious vehicle strategy. As these contract decisions are not uncommon, there is a formal process from the customer that handles these contract actions and we are fully engaged in that process. While it will likely take some amount of time to fully resolve, we are committed to ensure that SAIC's financial interests are protected appropriately.

As we execute our current business, we are also diligently preparing for the future. Integration planning for our acquisition of Agility has been under way since shortly after announcement and great progress has been made in preparing to welcome Agility into the SAIC family. While work continues in order to hit the ground running, I am encouraged by both SAIC's and Agility's efforts to help ensure a successful integration. A few notable achievements so far include the validation of minimal organizational conflict of interest from both a current business standpoint as well as future contract pursuits. We've spent considerable effort in the area of change management and we have confirmed the cultures between the two companies are compatible, which mitigates integration risks.

And lastly, we have executable action plans and increased confidence in achieving the $75 million of net cost synergies that will be realized over a two-year period. These are just a few achievements that have occurred since announcement, and the teams are making progress as we head toward closing of the transaction.

Like Tony noted, I too, am very excited about our future with the addition of Agility into the SAIC portfolio. Charlie, over to you for our financial results.

Charles A. Mathis -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

All right. Thank you, Nazzic, and good afternoon. Our third quarter revenues of approximately $1.2 billion reflect internal revenue growth of 2.8%, as compared to the third quarter of last fiscal year. This was our fifth straight quarter of year-over-year revenue growth, and revenue growth on a year-to-date basis is 4.2%.

Third quarter adjusted EBITDA was $98 million after excluding $14 million of acquisition and integration-related cost, equating to a very strong 8.3% as a percentage of revenues. This quarter's adjusted EBITDA generation and margin percentage is the highest since our separation over five years ago. Third quarter profitability was strong despite a large non-recurring negative adjustment as we realized the $25 million inventory provision, partially offset by one-time positives of $19 million of EAC adjustments, mainly related to platform programs.

While the third quarter had some large one-time adjustments, our normalized adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter is in the low 8% range, reflecting very strong performance in the majority of the portfolio. Adjusted operating income of $87 million in the third quarter resulted in an adjusted operating margin of 7.4%, up significantly from the prior year quarter due to improved performance across the portfolio and lower indirect costs. Net income for the third quarter was $48 million, and adjusted diluted earnings-per-share was $1.35 after excluding the $14 million impact of the acquisition and integration costs I just mentioned.

The effective tax rate for the quarter was approximately 18%, slightly below our previously communicated expected full-year rate of 20% to 22%. We continue to expect our full-year tax rate to be within this range.

Third quarter operating cash flow and free cash flow were a source of $86 million and $80 million, respectively. Third quarter cash flow was negatively impacted by $5 million of cash paid for acquisition and integration costs. On a year-to-date basis, we have generated $138 million of free cash flow this fiscal year, which is a $20 million increase from this time last year. Days' Sales Outstanding at the end of the quarter were 59 days.

The third quarter ended with a cash balance of $193 million, above our average operating cash balance target of $150 million principally due to the suspension of share repurchases as we work toward closing the Agility acquisition. During the third quarter, we deployed $13 million of capital consisting entirely of cash dividends. Net debt at the end of the third quarter was approximately $1 billion, and our net debt to trailing 12-month bank EBITDA leverage ratio was less than three times, reflecting our strong balance sheet.

Before moving on, let me touch on the capital structure enhancements that we realized through the restructuring of our credit agreement which we closed at the end of October and is detailed in our November 5th 8-K filing. We are very pleased with this transaction as it not only solidifies the committed financing required to close the pending acquisition of Agility but also improves our borrowing rate, extends our debt maturity. And post-closing our new capital structure will benefit from increased liquidity through our upsize revolver. Additionally, it provides greater flexibility and capacity for capital deployment through modified covenants, terms, and conditions. Concurrently, we also hedged for interest rate variability for the new $500 million seven-year interest rate swap, which together with our $365 million interest rate swap effectively converts 80% of our $1 billion in floating rate debt to fixed rate. With these capital structure enhancements in place, we have improved on an already attractive proforma balance sheet and will have ample capacity and flexibility for the future.

Let me speak to SAIC's outlook for the full fiscal year 2019. Consistent with our previously communicated outlook for the year, we expect internal revenue growth and margin improvement as measured by adjusted EBITDA margin to be in line with our long-term targets. As a reminder, we ended last fiscal year with an adjusted EBITDA margin of 7% and have communicated that we can increase margins 20 to 40 basis points this fiscal year. We are confident in this outlook and are likely to achieve margins at the upper end of that range by year-end.

As a reminder, this outlook excludes the expected total acquisition and integration costs of approximately $50 million in fiscal year 2019. We continue to expect approximately $250 million of free cash flow in fiscal year 2019, excluding the expected acquisition and integration expenses I just mentioned.

I should note that our Board of Directors will meet next week and consider the approval of our quarterly dividend, which is typically payable at the end of January. Before taking your questions, I would like to take a moment to emphasize the compelling opportunity the Agility acquisition has for shareholder value creation. Tony mentioned the acquisition's strategic alignment for our long-term strategy, Ingenuity 2025, and I would like to add that this is also aligned from a financial perspective. While creating a leading government services company from a revenue perspective, it provides an incremental step function in terms of adjust EBITDA margin profile, going from the low 7% range to a 9% range after full realization of the expected $75 million of cost synergies after year 2.

The transaction is expected to be immediately EPS accreted, excluding transaction costs and intangible amortization with about 9% accretion year 1, assuming realization of half of the anticipated cost synergies in the first year and about 60% accretion in year 2, with full run rate cost synergies. When combining our expected annual free cash flow $250 million with Agility's, along with the expected interest savings and accelerated use of Agility's tax assets, we expect to achieve approximately $400 million of free cash flow in year 1. And after clearing cost synergies and cost-to-achieve at the end of year 2 we expect free cash flow generation to approach $500 million. This significant free cash flow generation provides additional flexibility in terms of capital deployment opportunities for shareholder value creation through the combination of debt paydown, dividends, share repurchases, and strategic M&A.

Tony, back to you for concluding comments.

Tony Moraco -- Chief Executive Officer

As we approach the anticipated closing of the Agility acquisition in mid-January, I encourage shareholders of SAIC and Agility to review the recently filed joint proxy. I also encourage you to vote in favor of the transaction in advance of the January 11 special shareholder meetings. Additionally, SAIC will be hosting an investor day on the afternoon of Monday, January 7th, in New York City. While the event will also be webcast, we encourage members of the investment community to attend in person where we intend to discuss SAIC's long-term strategy in more detail, Agility's strategic fit within that framework, and the value creation opportunity of the acquisition.

Operator, we are now ready to take questions.

Questions and Answers:

Operator

Ladies and gentlemen, if you do have any questions please join the queue by pressing *1 on your telephone keypad. If you'd just make sure that your mute function is turned off to allow us to receive that signal. Once again, that's *1 for any questions, and we'll pause for just a moment.

All right. And first, we have Greg Konrad with Jefferies.

Greg Konrad -- Jefferies & Company -- Analyst

Good evening. I just was hoping to start with cash. You've done $138 million in the first three quarters and you said $250 million for the year. Just if you could help us bridge the final quarter, and then just maybe the moving pieces to get to the $400 million.

Charles A. Mathis -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Hey, Greg. This is Charlie. So, $138 million for the first three quarters, as I said, we're $20 million ahead of free cash flow from last year, operating cash flow $30 million. We expect the DSOs to be in the low to mid-50s at quarter-end as compared to last year. And so, we're confident in being able to get to that $250 million due to the greater profitability of the company, the lower cash tax payments that we have in being able to achieve that DSO target number.

Greg Konrad -- Jefferies & Company -- Analyst

Thank you, and then you mentioned some consolidation on the Tires program. What's the incremental of that new contract versus the previous one you were operating under?

Nazzic Keene -- Chief Operating Officer

Hi, this is Nazzic. So, yes, at this point we anticipate somewhere between 15% and 25% incremental revenue on our existing base business. Yeah, it's about $15 million to $25 million incremental.

Greg Konrad -- Jefferies & Company -- Analyst

Perfect. And then just to sneak in one last one. Is there any update on mobile protective firepower? I thought that was going to be in November but haven't seen anything as of late.

Nazzic Keene -- Chief Operating Officer

Yeah, so we're still waiting. We expect that award to be somewhere in the December timeframe. That's what we understand and we're just anxiously awaiting the award.

Greg Konrad -- Jefferies & Company -- Analyst

Thank you. Great quarter.

Nazzic Keene -- Chief Operating Officer

Thank you.

Operator

And moving on, from Cowan we have Cai von Rumohr.

Cai von Rumohr -- Cowen & Company -- Analyst

Yes, thank you very much. So, I guess the release talked about the strong profitability reflecting $22 million of the performance, $14 of EACs, and I think, Charlie, you mentioned $19 million. And then the $25 million inventory charge. So, maybe walk us through all of those items, if you could. Thank so much.

Charles A. Mathis -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yes, OK, Cai. Let me walk you through this and explain better. So, the third quarter EBITDA margin was a very strong 8.3% and this did exclude the $14 million of acquisition and integration costs. There was a large negative non-recurring adjustment of $25 million related to inventory and purchase commitment provisions. And in the quarter, this was offset by one-time positive of $19 million of EAC adjustments, mainly related to platform programs and other one-time items.

These one-time adjustments essentially netted each other out and aside from that, we had a very strong performance in our defense systems and [inaudible] portfolios, mainly due to product service mix, various short-term contracts. And this led to the normalized low 8% EBITDA margin, as I stated, of which we're very pleased with that.

Cai von Rumohr -- Cowen & Company -- Analyst

So, what about the 14? Is there a misprint? The $14 million?

Charles A. Mathis -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

The $14 million is the year-over-year comparison. The $19 million is in the quarter.

Cai von Rumohr -- Cowen & Company -- Analyst

Got it. That's very helpful. And then, you mentioned the tax rate 22% to 23% -- that's the fourth quarter? Or the year? Because if it's the year you basically are gonna have a huge step-up in the fourth quarter.

Charles A. Mathis -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, for the full year 20% to 22% is where we think we'll be. Somewhere in that range.

Cai von Rumohr -- Cowen & Company -- Analyst

But if you are there that's like 35% in the final quarter. Is that -- that's only a 35% to 38%. Is that essentially what we're talking about?

Charles A. Mathis -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

No, there were some discreet items in Q3 related to our tax filings and tax credits to make it a Q3 number of 17% favorable. So, overall you should be modeling for the full year in the 20% to 22% range, probably the lower end of that range would be advisable.

Cai von Rumohr -- Cowen & Company -- Analyst

Got it. Okay. And then, so I think at one point you were talking about Agility 2020 -- well, excuse me -- fiscal '21 cash flow of $450 and today you talked of $500. Maybe walk us through the differences between those two numbers.

Charles A. Mathis -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, so let me walk you through the cash flow. So, year 1 after the acquisition, free cash flow should go from $250 million to $400 million. By year 3, when we clear all the cost synergies and costs-to-achieve, we should be approaching $500 in free cash flow. There's about $38 million, $40 million in the middle year there related to the cost synergies that we would take out. So, it really goes $400, $450, $500 would be the cash flow walk.

Cai von Rumohr -- Cowen & Company -- Analyst

Oh, so the $500 is really fiscal year '22?

Charles A. Mathis -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yes.

Cai von Rumohr -- Cowen & Company -- Analyst

That's correct. Okay. That's terrific. And then, the interest in Other looks like it was a negative of $15 million. Why was it that high and what should we look for for the year?

Charles A. Mathis -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

I'm sorry, was that -- you said the interest...

Cai von Rumohr -- Cowen & Company -- Analyst

Interest expense and Other expense looked like it was like a $15 million negative in the third quarter. Why was it so high and what should we consider for the year?

Charles A. Mathis -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, so there was again -- because of the refinancing of the debt that occurred in third quarter, there was additional expense that went through there on the amortization and the interest expense. So, you should really look to get back on the interest expense to a normalized amount that we had in the previous two quarters, which is around 10% or 11%. Okay?

Cai von Rumohr -- Cowen & Company -- Analyst

Yep.

Operator

And moving on, we have Tobey Sommer with SunTrust.

Joseph Thompson -- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey -- Analyst

Hey, guys. This is Joseph Thompson on the line for Tobey Sommer. Talking a little bit about MPF and its platform business, are there any other platforms that SAIC is targeting that you could discuss? Thank you.

Tony Moraco -- Chief Executive Officer

Joseph, this is Tony. We're looking at broad complex system integration across the portfolio. The Army has done some monitorization programs that we would consider. It would only [inaudible] specific in the pipeline but there are monitorization-type programs, probably smaller in scale than MPF that we would consider. That's kind of the high end of that, but we're looking at monitorization components that fit our business model and that would be attractive to the customer as an alternative to the OELs.

Joseph Thompson -- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey -- Analyst

All right. And then, moving on, could you talk a little bit about the single-award IDIQs that were not included in book-to-bill? What areas are they in? And are they categorized as protect or expand or growing your force?

Nazzic Keene -- Chief Operating Officer

Hi, this is Nazzic. So, as we look back to Q3 the largest one is the one I referenced in my notes, and that is a single-award IDIQ --it's a recompete supporting our [inaudible] customer. And then there's various other smaller ones that go into the portfolio. We did do about, as I mentioned, $1.2 billion in single-award IDIQs in Q3 and, of course, that will de-risk the revenue profile going forward.

The other one that I'll note -- and again, I mentioned this but I'll just reinforce it -- is after the quarter closed we were awarded the Tires program that I mentioned, and that is a single-award IDIQ with additional revenue opportunities in the consolidation of two previous contracts.

Joseph Thompson -- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey -- Analyst

Thank you. And following up about the Tires program, what does the margin profile look like on that?

Nazzic Keene -- Chief Operating Officer

It's consistent with the overall margin of that portfolio but we don't speak to specific margins at the program level.

Joseph Thompson -- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey -- Analyst

Gotcha. And my final question is, how would you describe your business with federal agencies that are subject to continuing resolution? I know you mentioned earlier that you guys have seen more consistent budgets from a lot of new agencies you work with, but what about the ones with continuing resolutions?

Charles A. Mathis -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

We don't really see much of an impact on the continuing resolution. Looks like we might get a two-week extension, but overall with the bills that have been signed to start '19, which I think everyone's excited about because we haven't seen that in a while. Yeah, so remaining bills, we don't have a significant exposure within those. It's so important to get those passed through, but since those same customers are operating at an FY '18 levels the funding lines are pretty strong and robust. So, really no impact on this year for the remaining bills yet to be signed.

Joseph Thompson -- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey -- Analyst

Thanks, guys. That's all for me.

Charles A. Mathis -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks.

Operator

And as another reminder, ladies and gentlemen, it is *1 if you'd like to ask a question. Next, from Seaport Global, we have Josh Sullivan.

Josh Sullivan -- Seaport Global Securities -- Analyst

Hey, good evening. Just looking at some of the budget figures that are fomenting out there -- are your long-term SAC targets that you've given still in place if we see a $700 billion budget next year?

Charles A. Mathis -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

You know, I tell you that we're confident in the growth profiles that we've had. The budget environment I think is still fairly robust. The current rhetoric around declines I wouldn't be surprised if it comes off of the FY '18, FY '19 budget deal levels. But we don't expect it to be a dramatic drop-off. Just as we kind of incrementally moved up we'll probably incrementally move down that scale.

The market demand is still very significant, whether it be in the defense sector on mission system monitorization or IT monitorization across the entire government. So, although we will have operational impact, perhaps, within some of the government profiles I see little impact -- the opportunity set that we have, our market position -- and therefore with that shift off of our long-term revenue projections.

Josh Sullivan -- Seaport Global Securities -- Analyst

Okay. And I guess on that IT monitorization comment that [inaudible] had made some comments recently about wanting to migrate to the cloud a little faster but the pace was a little frustrating. Are you able to capitalize on that with the AWS relationship? Or otherwise? And is there any way to kind of size that opportunity for us? Or what you're currently doing?

Charles A. Mathis -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

It does give us an advantage. Our ability through the partnerships to continue to find innovative ways to accelerate the application migration from legacy systems, address the information assurance and security, demands on the customers, and yet still providing that innovation that allows them to serve mission capabilities differently.

I want to quantify, we've got a fairly robust enterprise IT portfolio. About 40% of our portfolio is in the IT domain and a significant amount of that is in that cloud migration activity or cybersecurity. So, we do see those opportunities continuing and our partnerships with companies like AWS and others allow us to get to market faster with those solid solutions.

Josh Sullivan -- Seaport Global Securities -- Analyst

And just one last one, you made some comments about investing dollars into opportunities. Any way to size that? Or what are the larger opportunities you're going after in that?

Nazzic Keene -- Chief Operating Officer

So, this is Nazzic. No, I really don't want to touch on specific large opportunities. We continue to pursue the market in the areas that Tony mentions are strategic focus areas. You know, we do have, as we've noted before, a relatively low recompete year next year, and so that will allow us to have greater investments in the areas of expanding the business and either our expand or our grow categories, you know, serving our customers. So, we see the opportunities to drive incremental investments in growing the business based on that portfolio -- or profile -- the recompetes for next year. But I probably don't want to touch on specific opportunities.

Tony Moraco -- Chief Executive Officer

You know, this is Tony. We figure out about a 16% of our portfolio is in recompete next year, and that is inclusive of the Agility portfolio, so as an enterprise. Typically given our contract terms we run in the low 20s, you know, 20% to 25%, so we're very excited about the opportunity to shift next year's dollars in part to not only cover our recompetes but also increase the joint bidding as we look at expand and grow with the Agility complement to the portfolio.

Josh Sullivan -- Seaport Global Securities -- Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Tony Moraco -- Chief Executive Officer

You're welcome.

Operator

Next, we have Brian Ruttenbur with Drexel Hamilton.

Brian Ruttenbur -- Drexel Hamilton -- Analyst

Yes, my first question -- and it's just real quick -- is trying to understand Cai's earlier question and the clarification around that. Because I did the similar math and then got confused on the answer. So, I hate to repeat a question but the tax rate in the fourth quarter is what? Can you fill in the blank for me?

Charles A. Mathis -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, the tax rate is between 35% and 40%.

Brian Ruttenbur -- Drexel Hamilton -- Analyst

Okay, good. So, that's what I heard and -- I was focusing on the full year tax rate of 20% to 22% per quarter.

Brian Ruttenbur -- Drexel Hamilton -- Analyst

Okay, that's perfect.

Charles A. Mathis -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Go ahead.

Brian Ruttenbur -- Drexel Hamilton -- Analyst

No, and then second question -- I interrupted you too much. I apologize. The strategy for growth going forward, you talk about [inaudible]. I hear a lot about synergies. Do you expect with Agility that there's going to be an acceleration in growth? It sounds like a lot of your, at least initial, it's gonna be all about saving money. But is there going to be an acceleration due to the combination? Is that what you anticipate, Tony?

Tony Moraco -- Chief Executive Officer

Well, actually, in year 1 our opportunity to exploit the existing IDIQ contracts between the two companies to secure new task orders would be the means to work on a shorter sales cycle. The larger opportunities -- you know, multi $100 million opportunities to bid jointly -- we'll be working that through the pipeline next year. And given we're still on the 12 to 24-month sales cycle we really won't see incremental revenue growth as a result of those bids until a year or two out, in our FY '21 and '22. So, I think it will be a gradual increase and we'll let you know as we go forward what are the source of those revenue streams you're coming from.

But still confident in the alignment, the compatibility of the strategy. As Nazzic said, the existing portfolios have very little overlap and conflict. So, it's not that we have to eliminate certain opportunities and we still have record level submits awaiting award that we think, again, all support growth going forward. But we'll have to wait and see on incrementals with the market year 12, but we'll be very aggressive in filling that pipeline based on our collective capabilities.

Nazzic Keene -- Chief Operating Officer

And a little bit of color on LIAD -- so, I touched on the fact that we've been doing the integration planning. But we are doing all the organizational design, all the integration planning in this phase. And so, when we do close as we get toward the mid to late January timeframe, we absolutely plan on hitting the ground running from a sales perspective and from investment perspectives. And so, I think that will allow us to accelerate the opportunities that Tony just touched on as we work through next year.

Brian Ruttenbur -- Drexel Hamilton -- Analyst

Great. Thank you very much.

Operator

Next, we have Joe DeNardi with Stifel.

John-- Stifel Financial Corp. -- Analyst

Hello. Yes, this is John [inaudible] on for Joe DeNardi. So, my first question is around awards. Can you kind of give us some color on fourth quarter awards to date that you've seen? And as it pertains to the extension for defense and other government -- other national security-related contracts, awards, from FY '18?

Nazzic Keene -- Chief Operating Officer

So, this is Nazzic. As far as this quarter, we're seeing pretty normative activity. So, nothing, you know, certainly I touched on the Tires program and that's a big single event. But otherwise, it's pretty normative. I'm not sure exactly what the other question was as it relates to fiscal '18. I didn't quite follow that. I'm sorry.

John-- Stifel Financial Corp. -- Analyst

Oh, no problem, Nazzic. The lookout for FY '18 allowed for additional dollars to be put on contract in fiscal first quarter '19. I was just seeing if that's been -- if you've seen any impact from that so far this quarter.

Nazzic Keene -- Chief Operating Officer

No, I have not seen that. You know, I will know that -- and we touched on this with the single-award IDIQs -- we are seeing greater use of those and greater traction there. We have seen that over the course of the year, so that's probably be the only thing that's probably out of the ordinary as we look at these last couple quarters as well as in Q4. But otherwise, we're seeing pretty normative type activity.

John-- Stifel Financial Corp. -- Analyst

Okay. Kind of along the same lines for the budget outlook for FY '20 -- is the customer changing their order behavior in regards to the budget? Or is it steady as she goes?

Charles A. Mathis -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

I'd say it's a bit more steady as she goes. We'll see, just as we see some of the year-over-year money rolling through. Again, don't expect the large investments, the monitorization programs to shift dramatically. I think the customers to date have been both focused in their strategic priorities -- that's established, I think, their award decisions. So, I don't think there's too much on a fringe that would be eliminated, so I think it's just a steady as she goes.

We'll see, again, modest macro-budgets as Congress and the Administration sort through those elements. But as far as addressable market, we really don't see a dramatic change in that FY '20 profile. We do anticipate another two-year deal assuming sequestration doesn't get repealed, but again, we shouldn't expect to see an addressable market shift off of our segment as a result.

John-- Stifel Financial Corp. -- Analyst

All right. Thank you very much.

Operator

And ladies and gentlemen, that does conclude our question and answer session for today. I'd like to turn the floor back to Shane Canestra for additional or closing remarks.

Shane Canestra -- Director of Investor Relations

As Tony mentioned, we are excited to host an investor day on the afternoon of January the 7th. Communication will be coming out shortly regarding registration and details. If you wish to attend, please contact me to be added to the distribution list.

Thank you very much for your participation in SAIC's third quarter fiscal year 2019 earnings call. This concludes the call and we thank you for your continued interest in SAIC.

Call participants:

Shane Canestra -- Director of Investor Relations

Tony Moraco -- Chief Executive Officer

Nazzic Keene -- Chief Operating Officer

Charles A. Mathis -- Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Greg Konrad -- Jefferies & Company -- Analyst

Cai von Rumohr -- Cowen & Company -- Analyst

Joseph Thompson -- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey -- Analyst

Josh Sullivan -- Seaport Global Securities -- Analyst

Brian Ruttenbur -- Drexel Hamilton -- Analyst

John-- Stifel Financial Corp. -- Analyst

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

