Schlumberger: 1Q Earnings Snapshot

Schlumberger NV on Friday reported first-quarter net income of $525 million.

The The Hague, Netherlands-based company said it had profit of 38 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 38 cents per share.

The world's largest oilfield services company posted revenue of $7.83 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.85 billion.

Schlumberger shares have climbed slightly more than 4 percent since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has increased nearly 1 percent. The stock has fallen 8 percent in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on SLB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/SLB