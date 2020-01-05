Saudi Aramco hits intraday trading low amid US-Iran tensions

Saudi Aramco fell 1.7% to 34.6 riyals on Sunday — its lowest intraday trading level since debuting in December — after the U.S. took out Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani.

Tensions are high in the region, which Iran and Saudi Arabia have been in conflict to control for years.

Saudi Aramco's trading price impacted the nation's benchmark index, which fell 2.4% on Sunday, Reuters reported. Saudi Aramco is a state-owned oil company.

Major stock markets in the Middle East traded down on fears of a conflict between Iran and the U.S. after an American drone strike killed Soleimani.

The Boursa Kuwait closed down 4%. The Dubai Financial Market closed down just over 3%. The Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange fell 1.42%.

Egypt's stock exchange also fell 4%.

Meanwhile, oil prices continued to rise. Brent crude traded up 3.5% to $68.60 a barrel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.