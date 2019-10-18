Expand / Collapse search
Sanofi recalls Zantac in US, Canada over cancer risks

Open jar of acid reducer medicine Zantac 150 Maximum Strength (ranitidine) on white background. It's made to treat symptoms of gastro esophageal reflux disease (GERD), persistent heartburn, and other conditions involving excessive stomach acid.  (iStock)

Pharmaceutical giant Sanofi announced Friday it will voluntarily recall heartburn drug Zantac in the U.S. and Canada because of concerns over potential cancer risks.

The French drugmaker said it initiated the recall due to the drug’s possible contamination with an ingredient called N-nitrosodimethylamine (NDMA). Sanofi said it is working with health authorities to determine the “level and extent of the recall.”

“Due to inconsistencies in preliminary test results of the active ingredient used in the U.S. and Canadian products, Sanofi has made the decision to conduct the voluntary recall in the U.S. and Canada as the investigation continues,” the company said in a statement.