San Francisco 49ers CEO: Super Bowl LIV a 'big deal' for business

The San Francisco 49ers and Kansas City Chiefs will square off this weekend at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens as millions of Americans huddle around their televisions for Super Bowl LIV.

San Francisco 49ers CEO Jed York told Maria Bartiromo that winning the big game would be “huge for the organization,” and also a “big deal” for business.

The 49ers have won five NFL championships so far, two in Miami. And according to York, the team is focused on No. 6 right now.

The 49ers are set to play in front of a stadium packed with 65,000 screaming fans from throughout the nation, including NFL legends, and A-list celebs.

York also discussed the difference between broadcast and streaming. While they are doing well with broadcasting and streaming, he said, “TV is still where the vast majority of viewers watch.” York said he believes that it’s going to “continue to change and evolve.”

Although the average TV audience for the Super Bowl has been decreasing in recent years, the average TV viewership for a regular-season game increased by 5 percent in 2019 to 16.5 million a game, according to Nielsen.

