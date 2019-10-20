Expand / Collapse search
San Diego luxury: Multimillion-dollar homes in SoCal

Is the luxury home sale slump over?

New York real estate broker Peggy Zabakolas discusses the state of the housing market.

Known for its mild climate and harbor views, San Diego life includes beaches and a zoo that’s considered the best in the world.

Whether frolicking in the gas lamp district or traveling internationally a few miles away into Tijuana Mexico, here are some of the top homes that have hit the market in the SoCal city, courtesy Compass real estate:

The outside view of a Del Mar home for sale in California (Courtesy Paul Body & Trevor Perkins)

$5,195,000

3 bedroom

3 bathroom

1 half bathroom

2,800 + sq. feet

Described as “sitting above surrounding homes,” Compass listing agent Brett Combs notes the outdoor spaces and Pacific Ocean views at this home in Del Mar, a mere 20 miles from downtown San Diego.

A look inside a Del Mar home listed for sale in California (Courtesy Paul Body & Trevor Perkins)

With plenty of windows to peek outside, he says the home’s position makes it a perfect space to see both the sunrise and sunset.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

A Coronado, Calif. home for sale in the San Diego area. (Courtesy Compass)

$6,999,999

5 bedroom

6 bathroom

1 half bathroom

8,200 sq. feet

Waterfront living south of downtown San Diego is achieved on this property, where Compass listing agent Katherine Pounds explains it’s one of a few homes “to dock your  80 – 100’ yacht,” and any other water toys.

A Coronado, Calif. home for sale in the San Diego area. (Courtesy Compass)

Calling it “one of the largest slips in the Cays,” the space includes a full wet bar complete with an ice maker.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

A home that hit the market in Encinitas, Calif. (Courtesy Compass)

$7,500,000

4 bedroom

4 bathroom

4,000 + sq. feet

About 25 miles north of San Diego, this home sits on a historic parcel.

A home that hit the market in Encinitas, Calif. (Courtesy Compass)

According to Compass listing agent Jon Granston, it’s one of a few properties within the 915-acre San Elijo Lagoon Ecological Reserve.

The reserve protects more than 700 species of plants and animals.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

A La Jolla home for sale in California (Courtesy Compass)

$10,450,000

11 bedroom

10 bathroom

2 half bathrooms

16,600 + sq. feet

A quick 20-minute drive (sans traffic) to downtown San Diego, this La Jolla property boasts ocean views and a rooftop deck from the master suite.

A La Jolla home for sale in California (Courtesy Compass)

Compass listing agent Dane Soderberg notes the “unique property consists of 30 rooms,” and is only a few steps to the beach.

Massive walk in closets give it an added touch.

____________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________________

A Del Mar home that recently sold in California (Courtesy Trevor Perkins)

$10,500,000

5 bedroom

5 bathroom

2 half bathroom

6,115 sq. feet

Further north of La Jolla in neighboring Del Mar, this mansion only recently sold.

A Del Mar home that recently sold in California (Courtesy Trevor Perkins)

Featuring floor-to-ceiling glass walls, the newly constructed home, according to the listing, is “ideal for entertaining or unwinding.”

