Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Stocks

Salesforce held talks to buy Slack Technologies

Slack shares are up 63% this year

close
BMO Capital Markets chief investment strategist Brian Belski discusses Janet Yellen being nominated for Treasury Secretary and his outlook for the markets.video

Stimulus money going into the stock market will probably be more than anticipated: Investment strategist

BMO Capital Markets chief investment strategist Brian Belski discusses Janet Yellen being nominated for Treasury Secretary and his outlook for the markets.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
CRMSALESFORCE.COM246.82-14.02-5.37%
WORKSLACK TECHNOLOGIES INC.40.70+11.12+37.59%

Continue Reading Below

--Maureen Farrell contributed to this article.

Write to Cara Lombardo at cara.lombardo@wsj.com, Liz Hoffman at liz.hoffman@wsj.com and Dana Cimilluca at dana.cimilluca@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 25, 2020 11:38 ET (16:38 GMT)

Document DNCO20201125007297