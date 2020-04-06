Expand / Collapse search
Oil

Russia ready for substantial oil output cuts: sources

OPEC countries and other producers plan to hold video conference Thursday to discuss how to support the oil market

Reuters
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

Fox Business Flash top headlines for April 6

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia is ready to reduce its production very substantially to prop up weak oil markets, two Russian sources told Reuters on Monday, without giving precise numbers.

They spoke as the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and other producers, known as OPEC+, plan to hold a video conference on Thursday to discuss how to support the oil market.

The Russian energy ministry did not respond immediately to a request for comment.

OIL SINKS AS RUSSIA, SAUDIS POSTPONE TALKS

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters earlier on Monday that Moscow was ready to work with other leading oil exporting countries.

A government and an industry source, speaking on condition of anonymity, also said total cuts of 10 million barrels per day proposed so far might not be enough to steady the global oil market given the weakness of demand following lockdowns to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

HALLIBURTON SLASHING HUNDREDS OF US JOBS AS OIL BUST DEEPENS

Last week, Russian President Vladimir Putin said OPEC+ cuts could amount to around 10 million barrels per day (bpd), or some 10% of global output. Russian production reached 11.29 million bpd in March.

(Reporting Olesya Astakhova; writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; editing by Barbara Lewis)

