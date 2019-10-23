'Catch and Kill' author Farrow creates companion podcast to debut in Nov.

Ronan Farrow, the author of the best-selling “Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators,” is launching a new podcast to serve as an audio companion to the book.

Podcast maker Pineapple Street Media announced plans for the podcast, called “To Catch and Kill Podcast with Ronan Farrow,” on Wednesday, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The podcast will premiere in November.

“Catch and Kill” reveals new details about allegations of sexual misconduct against movie producer Harvey Weinstein and former “Today” host Matt Lauer, as well as efforts that allegedly went into covering up their bad behavior.

The podcast will feature Farrow speaking more in-depth with key people from his book, according to the report.

“’Catch and Kill’ is full of incredibly compelling men and women and this podcast will give you the opportunity to hear their voices directly, in intimate, candid conversations with me,” Farrow told the Reporter in a statement. “We’ll provide a deeper understanding of the plot that unravels in the book and feature brand new details and pieces of evidence directly from the investigation.”

Pineapple Street Media is owned by the radio giant Entercom, which bought the podcast startup earlier this year. The company’s stock finished Wednesday up 3.83 percent.

Farrow’s “Catch and Kill” has already been a big seller. It made The New York Times’ best sellers list this week. On Amazon, the book was the top-selling book days before it was even released.

