Romaine lettuce recall expands to more grocery stores

A romaine lettuce recall has expanded to more major retailers on Monday.

Federal agencies warned the salad products that originated in California may be tainted with E. coli bacteria.

Kroger joined the laundry list of grocery store chains acting on warnings from the Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Target, Walmart, Wegmans, Aldi and Sam's Club already reacted when at least 40 cases of E. coli infection were reported nationwide from products likely harvested in the Salinas area.

Twenty-eight people got so sick they had to be hospitalized. No deaths have been reported as a result of the E. coli contamination, but five people developed a kidney failure condition.

"If romaine lettuce does not have labeling information for its growing area or the source cannot be confirmed, consumers should not eat or use the romaine," FDA Deputy Commissioner for Food Policy and Response Frank Yiannas said in a statement Friday. "Restaurants and retailers should not serve or sell romaine lettuce if they cannot confirm it is from outside Salinas."

Yiannas also said consumers or retailers can keep using romaine harvested outside Salinas or grown indoors.

"Any outbreak is a tragedy, and everyone across the supply chain must do more to protect consumers" ahead of Thanksgiving, he said.

The recall includes all types of romaine, including heads of romaine, precut hearts of romaine, as well as salad kits and mixes.

FOX Business' Audrey Conklin and The Associated Press contributed to this report.