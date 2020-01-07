Rolls-Royce cruises to new sales record with help of Cullinan SUV

Rolls-Royce is rolling into the New Year with stronger sales than ever.

The carmaker announced in a statement that annual sales hit a new record in 2019, having sold 5,152 cars in more than 50 countries, a 25 percent increase from a high in 2018.

One of the marque’s vehicles driving that success was the 2019 Cullinan SUV, an ultra-luxury car that starts around $325,000, according to Edmunds. Per Kelly Blue Book, the car is equipped with a 6.75-liter turbocharged V12 engine that produces 563 horsepower.

“This performance is of an altogether different magnitude to any previous year’s success. Worldwide demand last year for our Cullinan SUV has driven this success and is expected to stabilize in 2020,” Rolls-Royce Chief Executive Officer Torsten Müller-Ötvös said in the statement. “It is a ringing testament to the quality and integrity of our products, the faith and passion of our customers and, above all, the skill, dedication and determination of our exceptional team.”

The brand, a subsidiary of BMW, saw an uptick in sales across all regions last year. The North America region pulled in a third of global sales, followed by China and Europe. Australia, Japan, Russia and Singapore all reported record sales as well, per the memo.

BMW’s stock has increased by 22 percent in the last three months.

