Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Auto

Rolls-Royce says demand for luxury cars is recovering

Demand being helped by sales in Asia

close
Used cars are making people some extra cash. FOX Business’ Jeff Flock with more. video

Car dealerships fueling pandemic buyback program

Used cars are making people some extra cash. FOX Business’ Jeff Flock with more.

LONDON (Reuters) - The chief executive of Rolls-Royce said demand for his company's luxury cars is rebounding, helped by sales in Asia, and he is optimistic about the outlook for next year after the coronavirus pandemic hit consumer confidence and closed dealerships.

Continue Reading Below

FORD, BOSCH DEMONSTRATING AUTOMATED PARKING VALET IN DETROIT GARAGE

Torsten Muller-Otvos said the demand meant Rolls-Royce was the first car company to resume car production in the United Kingdom on May 4.

"We see a very fruitful business now coming back from Asia, also Europe is coming back on track, the Americas just delivered an excellent July result and August result," the boss of the BMW-owned Rolls-Royce Motor Cars told Reuters.

"I am quite optimistic looking into 2021, particularly on the back of a very strong order bank we have already on our books."

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
RYCEYROLLS-ROYCE HOLDINGS PLC2.9172+0.03+0.94%

Muller-Otvos said his company has no plans to move production out of the United Kingdom because of Brexit.

"We are committed to Britain. I would even call us being part of the British industrial crown jewels," he said. "For that reason, Rolls-Royce belongs to Britain."

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE