Robotics, A.I. ETF Captures Far-Reaching Opportunities

Robotics and artificial intelligence ETFs are gaining traction as the segment continues to grow with far-reaching exposures that could help benefit investor portfolios for years to come.

Robotics may be seen as a nascent industry, but the industry is quickly booming. The ROBO Global Robotics & Automation Index ETF (NASDAQ: ROBO), the original ETF dedicated to robotics investing, provides investors with the ability to gain targeted exposure to the robotics industry.

Robotics- or automation-related products and services include any technology, service or device that supports, aids or contributes to any type of robot, robotic action or automation system process, software or management.

"We've always had a high conviction rate that this was a multi-decade growth opportunity," Travis Briggs, CEO of ROBO Global, said at the Inside ETFs 2018 conference. "2017, I believe, was the tipping point. It set off investors' imagination and really realization that this was an area of not a niche opportunity but rather global growth opportunity."

The ROBO ETF follows the ROBO Global Robotics & Automation Index, which provides access to the entire value chain of robotics, automation and artificial intelligence. These nascent industries are not constrained to traditional technology sectors and may branch out to many various industries, which opens a very attractive growth opportunity for investors.

"I think that investors are realizing that this is the new source of growth, and these are technologies that are now being deployed across all businesses and all industries," William Studebaker, President and CIO of ROBO Global, added. "I think investors now are kind coming to the distinction that we've gone from a world that was very linear to one that is very exponential."

