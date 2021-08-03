Robinhood stock rallies in IPO rebound
Robinhood's stock redeemed itself rising 24% on Tuesday
Robinhood doubters got a reality check on Tuesday.
The stock rallied over 24%, absent of concrete news, to close at $46.80 per share, above its initial public offering price, which came in at the low end of expectations, for the trading app's highly anticipated IPO.
|Ticker
|Security
|Last
|Change
|Change %
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS, INC.
|46.80
|+9.12
|+24.20%
Last week, Robinhood Markets Inc. shares fell more than 8% in their Nasdaq debut after opening for trading at $38 apiece, where they priced on Wednesday evening. Robinhood's IPO, which raised about $2.1 billion, gave the company a market value of nearly $32 billion.
Today, that figure moved up to $32.9 billion.