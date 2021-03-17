Robinhood appoints former Google exec as first chief product officer

Robinhood Markets Inc has appointed former Google executive Aparna Chennapragada as its first chief product officer, a blog post by the U.S. online brokerage showed on Wednesday.

The blog said Chennapragada will oversee product, design and research at Robinhood, which has been at the heart of the historic trading frenzy that gripped Wall Street this year.

Chennapragada, who spent 12 years at Google, was most recently the vice president for consumer shopping across Google and the lead for visual search product and augmented reality.