Rivals see opening in Dominion Energy's political success

Dominion Energy's political prowess in Virginia is being cheered by unlikely sources: its would-be competitors.

Retail energy companies that buy and sell electricity say Virginia is becoming an increasingly attractive market because Dominion has been too successful at getting legislation passed that has boosted its profits.

Continue Reading Below

Retail giant Walmart recently indicated it plans to buy electricity from someone besides Dominion. And several other large companies like Microsoft and Home Depot have indicated they'd like state laws changed to make shopping around easier.

Virginia is one a handful of states with electric monopolies where customers can also shop around under certain circumstances.

Dominion says its rates are reasonable and most customers are happy with its stability and service.