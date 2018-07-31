Rising Interest Rates Can't Stop Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae (NYSE: ELLI), a provider of cloud-based software to mortgage lenders, reported its second-quarter results on Thursday, July 26. Market share gains allowed the company to post revenue growth of 20% even as rising interest rates took their toll on origination volumes.

Let's take a more granular look at Ellie Mae's results to see what's driving the double-digit gains.

Continue Reading Below

Ellie Mae second quarter: The raw numbers

Metric Q2 2018 Q2 2017 Change Revenue $125 million $104.1 million 20% Non-GAAP net income $19.1 million $18.2 million 5% Non-GAAP EPS $0.54 $0.51 5.8%

What happened with Ellie Mae this quarter?

Revenue growth was driven by a 6% increase in loan volume on the Ellie Mae platform and a 13% increase in revenue per loan. The uptick in revenue per loan is partially attributable to last year's acquisition of Velocify. Total revenue of $125 million came in above the high end of management's guidance range. Overall industry volumes declined by 3% during the same period.

Encompass users totaled 193,000 at quarter end. This figure was up 9% versus the prior year.

The average Encompass user closed 1.23 loans during the period. This was down from 1.3 in the second quarter of last year.

Non-GAAP gross margin ticked up 30 basis points sequentially to 64.8% on the higher volumes.

Spending levels remain elevated as the company continues to pour money into research and development and expanding its commercial capabilities.

Even with the higher spending levels, non-GAAP EPS came in at $0.54. That was far higher than management had previously estimated.

What management had to say

Advertisement

CEO Jonathan Corr shared his usual praise for why Ellie Mae continues to succeed:

Looking forward

Management said that overall origination volumes are expected to remain under pressure throughout the remainder of the year. Current data suggests that higher interest rates will lead to a volume decline of 7% for the full year, driven primarily by reduced refinancing activity.

In spite of the choppy operating environment, management projects that revenue growth will continue to be robust. However, the company also expects that spending rates will remain elevated and will continue to cause profitability growth to lag revenue:

In spite of the headwinds, management took the opportunity to move up its profit guidance for the full year:

Corr ended his prepared remarks on the call with investors by saying, "In summary, we feel great about our long-term growth. The opportunities, as we look ahead, we look to drive toward our goal of automating everything automatable in the mortgage origination process."

10 stocks we like better than Ellie MaeWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now... and Ellie Mae wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

Click here to learn about these picks!

*Stock Advisor returns as of June 4, 2018

Brian Feroldi owns shares of Ellie Mae. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Ellie Mae. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.