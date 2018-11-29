Rio de Janeiro governor arrested, latest in 'Car Wash' probe

The governor of the state of Rio de Janeiro has been arrested for allegedly receiving bribes.

Gov. Luiz Fernando Pezao was taken into custody by federal police at the governor's palace early Thursday.

Continue Reading Below

A statement by police said operation "Wolf's Mouth" was focused on alleged money laundering, organized crime and bribes in the governor's office.

Pezao, whose term ends Dec. 31, is the latest high-profile politician to get caught up in the so-called "Car Wash" investigation into bribes from construction and other companies.

Launched in 2014, scores of businessmen and politicians have been convicted and jailed.

Pezao's arrest comes after a plea bargain by Carlos Miranda, a former adviser to ex-Gov. Sergio Cabral, who is also jailed. Miranda testified that Pezao received thousands of dollars in bribes each month.