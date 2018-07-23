Restaurant still serving New England fare 100 years later

A roadside eatery in central Vermont that started the year World War I is still thriving.

This year the Wayside Restaurant in the town of Berlin celebrates 100 years of Yankee cooking.

It's still a place where you can get New England classics like salt pork and milk gravy, boiled dinner (which is corned beef and cabbage) and warm Parker House rolls, named for the Boston hotel where they originated.

And that's not all. There's also standard diner fare like burgers and fries, breakfast served all day, salads, a hot turkey sandwich with gravy and pie — you name it, from cherry and apple to maple cream — all at reasonable prices. There's even a gluten-free menu, proof that the Wayside has kept up with the times.