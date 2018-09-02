Restaurant company building new corporate HQ in Georgia

The corporate parent of restaurant franchises including Arby's and Buffalo Wild Wings is building a new headquarters in a suburb of Atlanta.

Gov. Nathan Deal's office said Atlanta-based Inspire Brands plans to invest $32 million in a new corporate hub in Sandy Springs. The governor's office says the move will bring more than 1,100 jobs to Sandy Springs in the metro Atlanta area.

Inspire Brands was founded in February as a multi-brand restaurant company. Its portfolio includes more than 4,600 Arby's, Buffalo Wild Wings and R Taco restaurants worldwide.

The company's headquarters is scheduled to open next year. Inspire Brands says it will serve as a "global hub" for the company and its restaurant brands.