Resorts casino, PokerStars to join for sports betting in NJ

Resorts casino in Atlantic City and the company behind Poker Stars will offer sports betting in New Jersey.

The casino and Toronto-based The Stars Group say they will offer online and mobile sports betting in an extension of the online gambling relationship they already have.

The arrangement still needs approval from New Jersey gambling regulators before it can launch, and neither company could say when approval might be granted.

New Jersey regulators did not immediately return calls for comment.

Thursday's announcement came a day after Resorts became the first Atlantic City casino approved to offer online and mobile sports betting in New Jersey through a partnership with DraftKings.

Currently, five casinos — Resorts, Borgata, Ocean Resort, Bally's and Harrah's offer sports betting, along with the Monmouth Park and Meadowlands racetracks.