Report urges cash-strapped Pakistan to pursue clean energy

A new report says cash-strapped Pakistan should pursue clean energy instead of relying on coal and nuclear.

The Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis said Wednesday that coal-fired power, one of the central pillars of Pakistan's energy deals with China, is a costlier and dirtier alternative to wind or solar, which China is also supplying but to a lesser degree.

Continue Reading Below

Simon Nichols, an energy finance analyst with the institute, says China is dumping its dirtier coal-fired systems on developing nations while leading the world in renewable resource systems that will find a market in developed countries as they move away from fossil fuels.

China is financing major development projects in Pakistan, which is seeking an $8 billion bailout package from the International Monetary Fund.