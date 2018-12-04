Report: Moonves obstructed sexual misconduct investigation

article

An internal investigation of former CBS chief Les Moonves has turned up more evidence of sexual misconduct as well as lying and destruction of evidence, throwing into jeopardy his $120 million severance package, The New York Times reported Wednesday. A look at what's known about the scandal so far:

THE LATEST

Outside lawyers hired by the network allege in a draft report that Moonves committed "multiple acts of serious nonconsensual sexual misconduct" before and after he came to CBS in 1995, according to the Times. He also deleted numerous text messages and was "evasive and untruthful at times" under questioning, the report says.

Among other things, the draft report says investigators received "multiple reports" about a network employee who was "on call" to perform oral sex on Moonves. Investigators also found that Moonves received oral sex from at least four CBS employees "under circumstances that sound transactional and improper to the extent that there was no hint of any relationship, romance, or reciprocity."

The investigators say they interviewed 11 of the 17 women they knew had accused Moonves of misconduct and found their accounts credible.

The 59-page report is to be presented to CBS's board of directors before the company's annual meeting next week, the Times said.

CBS declined to comment Wednesday, and lawyers for Moonves did not immediately respond.

BACKGROUND

Moonves' exit was announced in September, after The New Yorker published two detailed stories alleging misconduct. Twelve women said the TV mogul subjected them to mistreatment that included forced oral sex, groping and retaliation if they resisted.

Moonves has denied the allegations, though he said he had consensual relations with some of the women.

THE CONTRACT

CBS said at the time of Moonves' departure that it set aside $120 million in severance for him, but that he will lose the money if the board concludes it had cause to terminate him.

In their report, the lawyers say the network has reason to deny him his severance.

THE INVESTIGATORS

The investigation began in August and is being conducted by two high-profile law firms: Covington & Burling, and Debevoise & Plimpton. The investigators are being led by Mary Jo White, former head of the Securities and Exchange Commission.