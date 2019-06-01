Relocating? How to Make the Case for Keeping Your Job

Sometimes, circumstances in life cause us to pick up and move. Maybe your spouse got a job in a new city. Maybe you have a family member in need who lives across the country. Or maybe you're tired of the place you've called home for the past few years and simply want to enjoy a change of pace.

Regardless of why you're moving, one of the most stressful aspects of uprooting your life is having to deal with finding a new job. But what if there were a way to keep your existing job? These days, a number of companies are getting on board with the remote work trend, so before you rush to resign, try convincing your boss to let you keep your job from afar. Here are a few things that might sway your manager to agree.

Continue Reading Below

1. Highlight the work you perform solo

One reason why your manager may not want to let you work on a completely remote basis is the fear that it'll impede teamwork and disrupt an existing workflow. That's why it's important to walk your boss through the many tasks you're already doing without other people's participation. If, for example, you can show your manager that you currently spend six out of eight hours per workday, on average, doing tasks by yourself, they may be more willing to agree to a remote arrangement.

2. Point to your outstanding track record

If you're fairly new to your company, or don't exactly have the best reputation at the office, then your chances of getting to keep your job after relocating may not be all that great. On the other hand, if you've been with the company for several years, have a history of strong performance reviews, and have generally carved out a good name for yourself, then your manager might realize that you can indeed be trusted to do the same job you used to do at the office in another place.

3. Offer to visit the office several times a year

Advertisement

It's hard to maintain strong relationships with your coworkers when you never see them. Similarly, even if much of the work you're tasked with is done solo, there may come a point when your presence in the office is needed, such as when your team is collaborating on major initiatives or your input is required at important meetings. If you want to build a case for keeping your job after you relocate, offer to come into the office a few times a year, and on your own dime if needed. Your manager may be more amenable to a remote setup if you make it clear that you're willing to make that effort.

Moving to a different city doesn't necessarily mean you'll force yourself out of a job. If you make a strong enough case to stay with your company, you may get to remain on board after all. And that, in turn, will give you one less thing to stress about in the course of your move.

The $16,728 Social Security bonus most retirees completely overlook If you're like most Americans, you're a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known "Social Security secrets" could help ensure a boost in your retirement income. For example: one easy trick could pay you as much as $16,728 more... each year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we think you could retire confidently with the peace of mind we're all after. Simply click here to discover how to learn more about these strategies.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.