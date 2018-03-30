Regulators' ruling rejects Northern Pass energy project

New Hampshire regulators have issued a written ruling denying a power project over concerns it would harm tourism and property values.

The ruling Friday by the Site Evaluation Committee came two days after Massachusetts abandoned plans to get its clean energy from the $1.6 billion Northern Pass project, which would take hydropower from Canada and transmit it across New Hampshire.

Energy company Eversource says it remains committed to the project despite the Massachusetts decision. It has requested a rehearing at the Site Evaluation Committee, which is expected as early as May.

The committee in its written decision acknowledges Northern Pass offers economic benefits but says they aren't enough to overcome concerns about negative impacts to communities along the project's path.