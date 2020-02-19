November recall drags down Fresh Del Monte Produce sales
Fresh-cut vegetables were voluntarily recalled last year
Fresh Del Monte Produce reported a loss in the fourth quarter primarily due to a November vegetable recall.
The supplier of fresh and prepared produce reported a loss of $25.8 million, or 54 cents a share, compared with a loss of $34.0 million, or 70 cents a share a year earlier.
Adjusted loss per share was 45 cents.
Total revenue for the company was $1.03 billion, compared with $1.05 billion a year earlier.
The decrease in sales was attributed to lower sales volume of its fresh-cut vegetables product due to a voluntary recall in November 2019.