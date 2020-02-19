Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Food and Drinks

November recall drags down Fresh Del Monte Produce sales

Fresh-cut vegetables were voluntarily recalled last year

Dow Jones Newswires
close
Eating takes up a sizable amount of finances; Fox Biz Flash: 1/15.video

Average American spends nearly $8K on food per year

Eating takes up a sizable amount of finances; Fox Biz Flash: 1/15.

Fresh Del Monte Produce reported a loss in the fourth quarter primarily due to a November vegetable recall.

Continue Reading Below

The supplier of fresh and prepared produce reported a loss of $25.8 million, or 54 cents a share, compared with a loss of $34.0 million, or 70 cents a share a year earlier.

Adjusted loss per share was 45 cents.

WHAT IT COSTS TO EAT ORGANIC

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
FDPFRESH DEL MONTE34.01-0.47-1.36%

Total revenue for the company was $1.03 billion, compared with $1.05 billion a year earlier.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

The decrease in sales was attributed to lower sales volume of its fresh-cut vegetables product due to a voluntary recall in November 2019.