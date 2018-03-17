This article was originally published on ETFTrends.com.

By Chris Orestis via Iris.xyz

Continue Reading Below

When you ask most clients what they think of when you mention rebalancing, you generally get answers around keeping their portfolios neatly divided between stocks and bonds to maintain the right asset allocation and reduce their risk.

But, in the era of the 401k generation and the DIY retirement plan, there’s another, often overlooked asset that can be an important source of income and security at critical stages in their life: life insurance.

Life insurance is the unsung hero of financial planning. It can provide resources to a client that can be otherwise hard to access or more expensive from other sources. That makes a regular assessment of life insurance an important part of the rebalancing process for your clients.

Just like stocks and bonds, life insurance needs to be periodically analyzed and rebalanced to make sure a client has enough of it and is using its assets properly. A rebalance of life insurance could mean buying more or accessing the insurance you have for cash you need to pay for an unexpected expense or a planned expenditure like college, long-term care or paying down a mortgage.

The myth about life insurance is that it’s only for high earners who use it to protect against their families and business in the event of their premature death. In fact, there’s a life insurance product for almost any need.

Advertisement

Click here to read the full story on Iris.xyz.

More from ETF Trends Rebalancing Life Insurance: The New Strategy to Keep Clients Prepared Using Momentum in a Fixed Income ETF to Navigate an Uncertain Market Tech ETFs Can Continue Surging This Year Bitcoin Technicals: Trouble on the Horizon Shale Output Seen Suppressing Oil Prices

Read more at ETFtrends.com >