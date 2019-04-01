Search

Rare glimpse into Saudi Aramco shows $224 billion in profit

EnergyAssociated Press

Rating agencies have given oil giant Saudi Aramco high ratings ahead of its upcoming bonds sale, with Fitch Ratings saying the company had profits of $224 billion last year before taxes.

Fitch gave it an A+, its first ever such rating for Aramco.

Moody's Investors Services gave it an A1 rating and says Aramco reported $355.9 billion in revenue and $111.1 billion in net income last year.

Moody's also said Monday the firm had $48.8 billion of cash relative to $27 billion of reported debt at the end of 2018.

The agencies' reports offer a rare glimpse into the state-owned oil firm's finances ahead of Aramco's plans to issue a multibillion-dollar bond after it purchased a 70 percent stake in Saudi petrochemical firm SABIC from the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund.