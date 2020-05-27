Ralph Lauren loses $249M as coronavirus, Hong Kong protests disrupt business

Ralph Lauren Corp. lost $249 million in the three months through March as the COVID-19 pandemic and protests in Hong Kong slashed sales.

The fourth-quarter loss, excluding restructuring costs and other items, was 68 cents a share, worse than the average loss of 40 cents a share estimated by Wall Street analysts surveyed by Refinitiv. The New York-based apparel maker's sales sank 15 percent to $1.27 billion, better than estimates of $1.22 billion.

“Reflecting on our performance prior to the crisis, our underlying progress was strong,” CEO Patrice Louvet said in a statement. The company's average price per item sold "and overall brand elevation journey continued across every region, exceeding our expectations for both the quarter and year," he added.

