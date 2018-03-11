Putin's Russia: From basket case to resurgent superpower

article

Russian President Vladimir Putin looks more invincible than at any other time in his 18 years in power.

Continue Reading Below

Since he was last elected in 2012, Russians have invaded Ukraine, annexed Crimea, blanket-bombed Syria and been accused of meddling in the U.S. presidential election. Putin has also claimed to have a scary new nuclear arsenal.

Putin boasted earlier this month about the latest weapons, saying "no one listened to us. You listen to us now."

Putin will overwhelmingly win re-election March 18, thanks to the way he has transformed Russia's global image, consolidated power and imprisoned opponents.

Expected to win as much as 80 percent of the vote, Putin will further cement his authority over Russia, a czar-like figure with a democratic veneer.

___

Angela Charlton reported from Paris.