Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Mergers and Acquisitions

Proofpoint, Thoma Bravo ink $12.3B cyber deal

Thoma Bravo is paying a 34% premium for Proofpoint

close
John Castle warns the Biden tax bill could have a negative impact on the economy on 'Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street' video

Castle Harlan CEO: There's evidence the stock market is 'out of control'

John Castle warns the Biden tax bill could have a negative impact on the economy on 'Maria Bartiromo's Wall Street'

Private equity firm Thoma Bravo will acquire cybersecurity firm Proofpoint in an all-cash deal valued at $12.3 billion, the company announced Monday.

Under the terms of the deal, Proofpoint shareholders will receive $176.00 per share in cash, representing a premium of approximately 34% over Friday's closing price. Proofpoint will become a private company once the acquisition is completed.

"We believe that as a private company, we can be even more agile with greater flexibility to continue investing in innovation, building on our leadership position and staying ahead of threat actors," Proofpoint CEO Gary Steele in a statement.

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
PFPT PROOFPOINT INC 173.10 +41.32 +31.36%

The deal is expected to close in the third quarter of 2021.

"Proofpoint places people at the center of its compliance and security strategy and plays a vital role in helping enterprises protect their data," said Seth Boro, a managing partner at Thoma Bravo. "Thoma Bravo’s approach to value creation is rooted in partnering with the organization in which we invest and looking for opportunities to both enhance their existing operations and build technology platforms that drive significant growth."