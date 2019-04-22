Prominent Algerian businessman detained in corruption probe

Algerian public television says the boss of Algeria's largest private group, Cevital, has been arrested following a corruption probe.

It says Issad Rebrab was detained Monday and has gone before the public prosecutor over alleged "overbilling" and "misrepresentation of the movement of capital" among other charges. He denies the allegations.

The high-profile arrest is part of an investigation into corruption targeting some 51 businessmen who are currently banned from leaving the North African country.

Demonstrators angry at systemic corruption in Algeria have since mid-February protested against corruption in the oil-rich country. They have forced out Algeria's longtime former President Abdelaziz Bouteflika.

Authorities now want to show Algerians they are serious at rooting out any such unlawful activity.