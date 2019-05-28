Price of lunch with Warren Buffett already over $3.5M

The price of a private lunch with investor Warren Buffett has already topped $3.5 million and the weeklong auction is just getting started.

The online auction that raises money for a California homeless charity started Sunday, and the top bid of $3,500,100 is already above the record price of $3,456,789 someone paid in 2016 and 2012.

Continue Reading Below

Buffett, who is Berkshire Hathaway's CEO, does this once a year to raise money for the Glide Foundation, which helps the homeless in San Francisco. Buffett has raised nearly $30 million for the charity over the years.

Buffett's first wife, Susie introduced him to Glide after she volunteered there. She died in 2004, but the connection endured.

Buffett says he supports Glide because they help people in difficult situations find hope again in life.