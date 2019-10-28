Price of gas slips at the pump

Expand / Collapse search
By FOXBusiness
Drivers in the U.S.  picked up some relief at the pump in the last two weeks.

The average price of regular-grade gasoline dropped 4 cents per gallon to $2.68.

According to industry analyst Trilby Lundberg says this maybe just the beginning of the relief.

Refinery maintenance season will start to slow and demand for gasoline naturally declines at this time of year.

The price at the pump is 24 cents lower than it was a year ago, according to the Lundberg Survey.

The highest average price in the nation is $4.71 a gallon in San Francisco.

The lowest average is $2.12 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

The average price of diesel is unchanged at $3.06 per gallon.

