Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Holiday

President's Day and the stock market, banks: what to know

ATMs will still be available

close
Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com. video

Fox Business Flash top headlines for February 12

Fox Business Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxBusiness.com.

President's Day — the third Monday of every February — is considered a federal holiday which means most consumers and investors get to unplug for a three-day weekend.

Continue Reading Below

Feb. 15 is considered a market holiday for U.S. equity markets, including the New York Stock Exchange and the Nasdaq. Financial markets will resume normal trading hours on Tuesday.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
ICEINTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE INC.111.11-0.11-0.10%
NDAQNASDAQ OMX GROUP INC141.99-0.38-0.27%

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Most of the nation's major banks will also be closed in order to observe the holiday, which originally began as a celebration of George Washington’s birthday on Feb. 22.

The New York Stock Exchange in New York City (Photo credit: Getty Images / stock)

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE 

This means in-person services at most brick-and-mortar branches, including JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo, will be closed.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
JPMJP MORGAN CHASE & CO.141.25+1.98+1.42%
WFCWELLS FARGO & COMPANY33.52+0.83+2.54%

One exception is TD Bank, which remains open on select holidays, according to the company.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
TDTORONTO DOMINION59.38+0.18+0.31%

However, ATMs and mobile banking options will still be available as usual.

In fact, most institutions are still encouraging their customers to use online services as much as possible due to the coronavirus.

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
CCITIGROUP INC.63.63+0.43+0.68%

For instance, Citibank has a disclaimer at the top of its website directing customers to manage their accounts through its mobile app or directly online, which may include checking a balance, paying bills, moving money between accounts or depositing checks.

However, consumers should expect bank transfers, which are routed through the Federal Reserve, to take longer than normal since the Fed will be closed. If you transfer a payment it will likely not process until Tuesday, the next business day.