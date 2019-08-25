Trump urges stock market gains, not short-term moves

U.S. investors may be in for another week of volatility as the trade war with China drags on.

Amid that volatility, President Donald Trump urged people to judge him for the market gains since he took office versus the swings on headlines of late.

U.S. stock futures indicated more volatility ahead of Monday’s open as the G-7 winds down.

Following news of U.S. stock futures swinging Sunday night ahead of the week’s open, President Donald Trump urged people to judge him for the market performance since he took office.

Dow Jones Industrial Average futures fell 290 points ahead of the trading day Monday.

“My Stock Market gains must be judged from the day after the Election, November 9, 2016, where the Market went up big after the win, and because of the win,” he tweeted.

“Had my opponent won, CRASH!”

Trump announced after the close of Friday’s trading day he would impose higher tariffs on China, in response to China imposing increased tariffs on U.S. goods.

Both the S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures looked down about 0.8% each.

