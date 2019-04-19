PPG Industries Inc (PPG) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript

PPG Industries Inc (NYSE: PPG)Q1 2019 Earnings CallApril 18, 2019, 2:00 p.m. ET

Contents:

Continue Reading Below

Prepared Remarks

Questions and Answers

Call Participants

Prepared Remarks:

Operator

Good afternoon, and welcome to the PPG Industries First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call. My name is Andrea, and I will be your conference specialist today. All participants will be in listen-only mode. (Operator Instructions) After today's presentation, there will be an opportunity to ask questions. (Operator Instructions) Please note this event is being recorded.

I'd now like to turn the conference over to John Bruno, Director of Investor Relations. Please go ahead.

Advertisement

John Bruno -- Director, Investor Relations

Thank you, Andrea and good afternoon, everyone. Once again, this is John Bruno, Director of Investor Relations. We appreciate your continued interest in PPG and welcome you to our first quarter 2019 financial results conference call. Joining me on the call from PPG are Michael McGarry, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer; and Vince Morales, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. Our comments relate to the financial information released on Thursday, April 18, 2019.

I will remind everyone that we have posted detailed commentary and accompanying presentation slides on the investor center of our website ppg.com. The Slides are also available on the webcast site for this call and provide additional support to the opening comments that Michael will make shortly. Following Michael's perspective on the Company's results for the quarter, we will move to a Q&A session.

Both the prepared commentary and discussion during this call may contain forward-looking statements reflecting the Company's current view of future events and their potential effect on PPG's operating and financial performance. These statements involve uncertainties and risks, which may cause actual results to differ. The Company is under no obligation to provide subsequent updates to these forward-looking statements. This presentation also contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The Company has provided in the appendix of the presentation materials, which are available on our website reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures. For additional information please refer to PPG's filings with the SEC.

Now let me introduce PPG Chairman and CEO, Michael McGarry.

Michael H. McGarry -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you, John and good afternoon, everyone. Today, we reported first quarter 2019 financial results. For the first quarter, our net sales were approximately $3.6 billion and our adjusted earnings per diluted share from continued operations were $1.38. Two primary factors that impact our adjusted EPS were lower global industrial production and significant foreign currency translation headwinds. On a constant currency basis, our adjusted EPS was modestly higher than the prior year. We're in the early stages of a margin recovery and delivered higher year-over-year operating margins for the first time in two years. This achievement is one quarter ahead of our internal target, as we've benefited from continued and further progress in selling price realization and strong cost management during the quarter.

For the first quarter, our net sales in constant currency were flat with the prior year. Sales volumes were down about 3% impacted by weaker global industrial production, most evident in the automotive OEM end market and geographically in Asia. Also half of our sales volume decline related to prior year customer assortment changes in our US architectural DIY business. We will anniversary this assortment change after the second quarter.

Our selling prices were 2.6% higher, marking eighth consecutive quarter of higher sequential pricing. In addition, we passed on modest amount of business this quarter, as we prioritize margin recovery. Finally, net sales were negatively impacted by significant unfavorable currency translation of more than 4% or about $160 million. We expect unfavorable currency translation to continue into the second quarter and be in the range of $130 million to $150 million.

Looking at some business trends for the first quarter. In our Performance Coatings reporting segment, aerospace coatings had its fourth consecutive quarter, a double-digit percentage sales volume growth led by above industry performance in all major regions. In our automotive refinish business, we continue to see flat industry demand in developed regions, as an example, in the US automotive collision claims were down 1% in the quarter.

Our refinish business began the integration of the SEM acquisition, which is off to a great start and delivering above segment margins. And we are beginning the process of expand their geographic commercial scope. We were pleased that the architectural coatings EMEA sales volumes increased for the second consecutive quarter. Combination of positive sales volumes and higher selling prices supported by mid-single digit per percentage net sales growth in the quarter. Importantly, all major sub-regions were higher. As we discussed in the past, this business and this region deliver high incremental margins on increased volumes, as we do not need to add any additional cost to support the growth.

Our sales volumes in the Mexican PPG-Comex business were slightly lower year-over-year, driven by the timing of Easter holiday promotion, which will occur in the second quarter. Paint sales in Latin America are historically higher in the weeks leading up to this holiday. We expect stronger sales volumes in the PPG-Comex business in the second quarter. During the quarter, we opened 25 new stores in Mexico and Central America.

Sales volumes in architectural coatings Americas and Asia-Pacific decreased due to lower net DIY sales of about $60 million, stemming from the prior year customer assortment changes. We did have positive year-over-year sales growth at our other two key DIY customers for the quarter. Same-store company-owned sales growth in the US and Canada was up by low-single digit percentage, impacted by soft market demand for most of the quarter. Protective marine coatings continued to deliver excellent sales volume growth of more than 10% for the quarter. In our industrial coatings reporting segment, sales volumes were adversely impacted by our soft industrial activity in most of the major regions of the world.

Automotive bills were significantly lower in China and Europe. In aggregate, our automotive sales volumes were lower by a half or by high-single digit percentage, consistent with global industry build rates. The automotive OEM business made good progress in implementing selling price increases, realizing sequentially higher price in each major region of the world. Softer global industrial production activity also impacted our general industrial coatings business most notably in the coil and general finishes segment. As expected, our packaging coatings sales volumes decreased modestly in comparison to strong above market growth in the prior year, driven by customer adoption to our INNOVEL interior can coatings products.

From an earnings perspective, our first quarter adjusted earnings per diluted share of $1.38 was slightly below the prior year quarter. Our earnings were negatively impacted by about $20 million of unfavorable foreign currency translation. As I mentioned earlier, excluding this impact our adjusted earnings per diluted share were modestly higher than prior year. During the quarter, we continue to be impacted by raw material inflation, which was nearly all carried-forward inflation from 2018. This was our 10th consecutive quarter of raw material inflation. In addition, we encouraged logistics and wage inflation in the quarter. Recent increases in crude oil prices and some supply disruptions in China and Texas could affect our input costs unfavorably in the next quarter.

Selling price increases 2.6% with comparable contributions from both of our operating business reporting segments. In addition, we made excellent progress on our business restructuring actions delivering more than $20 million in cost savings during the quarter, pacing with our targeted savings. Our effective tax rate was about 24% in the first quarter, which is higher than the 21% rate in the first quarter of 2018. The increase mostly relates to recognize the non-recurring favorable discrete items in the prior year first quarter. We are still anticipating a full year 2019 tax rate between 23% to 25%.

As we look ahead, we expect global economic activity to remain subdued in the second quarter. We anticipate improvement as the year progresses. Global automotive production is expected to decline in second quarter compared to the second quarter 2018, and general industrial demand is likely to be modest and uneven by end market and region in the second quarter. Positive developments around regional and country trade disputes could spark a return to higher industrial activity in the second half of 2018.

Specific to our business, we believe that more stable interest rates in the US will help drive modest growth in the US housing market and also favorably impact automotive OEM sales. For the second quarter, we expect US industry automotive bills to be flat. Our US architectural business sales volumes will be down about $60 million due to unfavorable customer assortment change. This will be the final quarter for this impact.

In Latin America, we anticipate higher sales volumes from normal seasonal demands in the PPG-Comex business. Growth rates in Asia are expected to remain soft with some modest improvements compared to the first quarter. We expect our sales volumes in the automotive OEM business to be stronger in the second half of the year based on recently implemented stimulus and easier comparisons to the prior year.

Overall, economic growth in Europe is expected to remain weak with no clear catalysts. We expect sales volumes in our automotive OEM business to be lower than prior year and similar to the first quarter as decreases in industry production bills are expected to continue in the second quarter. The delay of Brexit would probably continue to lead to higher levels of uncertainty and could impact consumer confidence and overall demand. We expect our regional architectural coatings business to produce favorable sales volumes in the second quarter.

We will continue to manage all elements of our business within our control to ensure that we remain competitive regardless of economic conditions. In addition, the execution of our restructuring programs will carry on and we expect about $20 million of additional incremental savings to be realized in the second quarter. As mentioned in our earnings press release, we continue to closely monitor the macroeconomic environment and we will be prepared to implement further cost reduction actions if necessary. We provided EPS guidance specific to the second quarter of 2019. This guidance is $1.76 to $1.86, which includes an unfavorable impact from foreign currency translation of $0.05 to $0.07 per share. We remain fully committed to delivering on the full year targets we announced in January for 2019, a 3% to 5% sales growth and 7% to 10% of adjusted EPS growth both excluding foreign currency translation.

Our focus on cash generation continues. In the first quarter, our cash flow from operations was a net use of cash. This is consistent with our normal seasonal pattern of using cash in the first quarter to prepare for a higher sales activity in the second quarter. In addition, this year we intentionally built inventories due to our preparation around Brexit and anticipation of a second quarter ERP conversion in our US automotive refinish business. This ERP conversion is a last major conversion for all of our US and Canadian businesses with all the previous US coatings businesses successfully converting over the past two years.

In addition, the recent SEM and Whitford acquisition added to our working capital. Our goal for full year remains to reduce working capital as a percentage of sales compared to 2018. We completed the Whitford acquisition in the first quarter and just recently announced the completion of the Hemmelrath acquisition. The three recently announced and completed acquisitions, including SEM will add about $400 million in annualized revenue provided with a broader range of products and technology to grow our business.

Accretive earnings acquisitions continue to be our cash deployment preference and our acquisition pipeline remains active. In addition to acquisitions, we continue to invest organically in our business. Capital expenditure is expected to be about 3% of sales in 2019 and we continue to invest in research and development at similar levels, as we have done historically. We ended the first quarter with more than $800 million of cash and short term investments and we continue to have significant financial flexibility. Finally, as I stated at our annual meeting this morning, in our 135th year of business, PPG 47,000 employees around the world focus on strengthening our position as the world's leading paint, coatings and specialty materials company.

We remain steadfast in our commitment to ride innovative solutions for our customers' most pressing challenges, deliver consistent growth, empower people to grow and succeed, create value for our customers, operate our businesses safely, sustainably and effectively while delivering value to our shareholders. I'd like to thank and recognize outstanding employees of PPG who help us deliver these objectives each and every day.

This concludes our prepared remarks. Once again, we appreciate your interest in PPG. And now, Andrea would you please open the line for questions?

Questions and Answers:

Operator

We will now begin the question-and-answer session. (Operator Instructions) Our first question will come from Kevin McCarthy of Vertical Research Partners. Please go ahead.

Kevin William McCarthy -- Vertical Research Partners -- Analyst

Yes. Good morning. Michael, I was wondering, if you could expand upon your outlook for China in the release. You indicated that you are cautiously optimistic and expect a better back half of the year. Just wondering how much of that is predicated on a trade deal or are you starting to see stimulus related benefits, any color there would be helpful?

Michael H. McGarry -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin, as you know, the 13th National People's Conference took place in the first quarter. The VAT for coatings was dropped from 16% to 13%. The VAT for cars was dropped from 10% to 9%. The social insurance contributions were reduced. So there's a lot of what I would say, I don't know, total stimulus is the right word, but there's a lot of influence in the marketplace to lead to better performance. As you now, we do see automotive numbers in real time. And so we're optimistic that the second half of the year is going to be better than the first half and we do have insight into, like I said previously, 90 days we have a fair amount of confidence 60 days, 30 days, we have high confidence, so we're starting to see the early signs of that.

Kevin William McCarthy -- Vertical Research Partners -- Analyst

Okay. That's helpful. And then state side, what is your outlook for US architectural and perhaps you could touch on the subjects of whether weather was an impact at all in your first quarter? And what you're seeing in terms of the macro indicators for architectural coatings demand in the US?

Michael H. McGarry -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Well, OK. No. As you know, reported the last January and February around, but as we always tell our operating teams, we have to be able to function, because somewhere else in the world you get good weather, always have a different put and take on that. So we're not going to point to that. We do see our customers have good backlogs. We do have a slightly different mix and maybe some of our competitors as far as our stores, but overall, we still think this is a very good market and we're anticipating favorable comps going forward.

Kevin William McCarthy -- Vertical Research Partners -- Analyst

Thanks very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from Michael Sison of KeyBanc. Please go ahead.

Michael Joseph Sison -- KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. -- Analyst

Hi, guys. Nice quarter.

Michael H. McGarry -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Mike.

Michael Joseph Sison -- KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. -- Analyst

In terms of the second half of the year, you talked about maintaining your outlook for sales growth ex-currency. So can you maybe walk us through by some of the sub businesses what type of growth you're going to see in the second half to sort of hit that full year number?

Michael H. McGarry -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Well, Mike, if you look at the various pieces, let's start with aerospace. We're going to continue to see very, very good growth in that business. The underlying trends are very nice. So whether it's the build rates, whether it's the military, however, you want to frame it, in aerospace is going to have a very solid quarter and back half of the year. Refinish, we had a lighter comp numbers in the third and fourth quarter of last year. So we're going to be comping against a little bit easier. PMC as you saw in the first quarter up double-digits. We continue to see a recovery in that segment, marine bouncing off the bottom, strong protective sales in that segment. So I would tell you that we have a lot of confidence in that.

And probably the most encouraging one is architectural Europe, we tried to kind of lead you to this conclusion in prior calls. We were the first ones to raise price in Europe. We raised it significantly. So last year, we were given up share preferentially to get prices up. Now our competitors are out, they are raising price so that business that it's historically been ours, it's been flowing back to us. We had a very good quarter in the first quarter. We anticipate that trend line continuing the second quarter as well as the back half of the year.

Comex and our team is just doing a phenomenal job in Mexico, Central America. So I would tell you that, that's we're getting price there. We're having customers trade up. Ever since we found Comex, we've brought higher value added products in there, that's been a positive. Automotive OEM is a little bit of a wildcard. We see the US is relatively stable 16 7, 16 8 (ph) somewhere in that range. Europe, kind of ticking down marginally, but eventually they're going to have all these diesel things behind them and it's a solid market. So we anticipate a better second half of the year. And then when you think about Asia, similar what I said earlier we have very soft comps to compare again third and fourth quarters, so that will be better. General industrial more the same we see the stimulus having a little more positive impact. So I think there's a lot of things we would point to that gives us this confidence.

Michael Joseph Sison -- KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. -- Analyst

Great. And then just a quick follow-up on 2Q earnings outlook. The year-over-year decline EPS is larger than basically flattish in the first quarter. So are some of the headwinds more daunting in 2Q than they were in 1Q because it seems like maybe it should be less, but I'm just curious on your thoughts there?

Vincent J. Morales -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Hi, Michael. This is Vince. Just a couple key items to put forward. One, the customer assortment change that Michael talked about earlier that actually was announced last year March 1. Once that was announced in 2018, we took out most of the support costs before we got to Q2, while We had a full sell in Q2. We would take our pay with that customer in Q2, so they took a full allotment without the support costs. So that assortment is a bit more penal in 2019. We did have obviously a strong automotive market last year in Q2. We didn't see erosion in the auto market until Q3. Q2 is typically a higher seasonal quarter, so bigger impact than Q1.

And then finally, in Q2 last year, if you look at our corporate line, we started to make adjustments to our incentive compensation on our corporate line. I think our corporate line was in the mid 20s, $20 million range last year. And we gave a lot projection in the release, it'll be almost double that in Q2 of this year. So those are three of the primary factors that put this a little bit different in Q1.

Michael Joseph Sison -- KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. -- Analyst

Okay. Great. Thank you.

Michael H. McGarry -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Mike.

Operator

Our next question comes from Ghansham Panjabi of Robert W. Baird. Please go ahead.

Ghansham Panjabi -- Robert W. Baird -- Analyst

Thank you. Good afternoon, everyone.

Michael H. McGarry -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Good afternoon.

Ghansham Panjabi -- Robert W. Baird -- Analyst

I guess first off on auto refinish in Europe and some of the weakness you called out Michael in your prepared comments on. I know you touched on a pre-buy in Europe the benefit of 4Q, but how would you characterize overall market conditions in the region specific to auto refinish?

Michael H. McGarry -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

I mean, the market over there is not that much different in the US. You have a slightly softer, less collisions down 1% or 2% slightly more totals. But overall, we're still gaining the shops over there. So that's the positive. Prices, we've been able to successfully raise price over there. So I don't see the trends in Europe any different than I do anywhere else. Now obviously, sequentially second quarter will be better than first quarter for refinish Europe because of the timing of the price increase. But I'm not concerned at all about our refinish sales volumes.

Ghansham Panjabi -- Robert W. Baird -- Analyst

Okay. And then just sticking with Europe and architectural EMEA last couple of quarters have been positive. They are smaller quarters on a relative basis. I know you mentioned the pricing dynamics and sounds like just some reversion from a market regained perspective. But taken that in context with what you said Michael in terms of just European macro and Brexit, what do you think though was reasonable to expect for the market itself to grow in 2019 there?

Kevin William McCarthy -- Vertical Research Partners -- Analyst

Well, we still have the same kind of perspective, is that it's going to be a low growth market. Let's call it 0% to 2%. But I think what we're mostly excited about is the share that's flowing back to us/ And I think the fact that we do see a number of countries especially Eastern Europe, which we always view as a good sign when Eastern Europe is doing well that's a very good market for us. They're having some strong numbers and probably a little bit of a surprise to us is UK and Ireland. They've outperformed our expectations. We thought with Brexit it would be a much slower market, but surprisingly we continued to grow nicely in that market.

Ghansham Panjabi -- Robert W. Baird -- Analyst

Terrific. Thank you so much.

Operator

Our next question comes from John Roberts of UBS. Please go ahead.

John Ezekiel E. Roberts -- UBS Investment Bank -- Analyst

Thanks. First a short one and then I have a question on raw materials. But do you think you'll have the portfolio reviewed by the outside consultants done in time for your Investor Day in early June or do you think it's going to take until the end of the quarter?

Vincent J. Morales -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

John, we're looking to test something by the end of the quarter.

John Ezekiel E. Roberts -- UBS Investment Bank -- Analyst

Okay. And then is the potential raw material disruption in Texas related to the tank farm fire that occurred in the shipping terminals or is it something else? And how do we think about the volatility in oil prices, some of your raw materials, like solvents, follow oil quickly, some are lot more slowly so they probably didn't change much in the quarter. And then customers often look at oil as kind of a leading indicator of price. I don't know if you had maybe more push back on price early in the quarter and now you might have some tailwind here with the oil coming back up?

Michael H. McGarry -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. John, the fire in Texas didn't impact anything we buy, but what it does impacted the access to the other products are in that terminal. So that's been the challenge. So we regard that as a one quarter disruption. As far as oil, remember, we have a -- I always like to say we have like nine different buckets of raw materials. You got half of them up and half of them down. One of them flat. Oil will impact solvents, but most of our other raw materials are impacted by supplying and demand of the derivatives. So obviously, we're encouraged to see that propylene remains weak. Ethylene is -- we view ethylene as a long-term oversupplied market which will help us. So I would tell you that we still remain firm on our raw material projection, which is low-single digit and that the back half of the year comps will be much easier on raw materials.

John Ezekiel E. Roberts -- UBS Investment Bank -- Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from David Begleiter of Deutsche Bank. Please go ahead.

David L. Begleiter -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Thank you. Michael, just on raws again, really TiO2. Do you expect to see higher TiO2 prices in 2019 versus last year?

Michael H. McGarry -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

So David, our response is the same one we gave in the fourth quarter that we don't think we need to be talking about TiO2 this year. You had some pluses and minuses, but overall it's a non-event in our market basket, so that would be the way we would describe that.

David L. Begleiter -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Understood. And just on auto OEM, Michael. Very good job on pricing, but obviously weak volumes. Are the weak volumes is jeopardizing at all your price initiatives, your price traction in OEM?

Michael H. McGarry -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

David, I don't think so. I'm viewing this the same way we saw with architecture. We were the first ones out with price, where the most aggressive in trying to hold our customers accountable for us to recover our margins. We provide a lot of value to our customers, lot of new technology and obviously, we're getting price across the world in that. So when our competitors are getting as aggressive as we are, if they do that then we would expect to see some of that volume flow back. Right now, it's more important for us to get priced and that's our number one objective.

Vincent J. Morales -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

And David, it's Vince. I think our customers clearly understand that for calendar year '17 and calendar year '18, we got little to no price. So we're still well in rears in terms of value capture for what we deliver to them.

David L. Begleiter -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from Bob Koort of Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Christopher Mark Evans -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. -- Analyst

Good afternoon, guys. Chris Evans on for Bob. So on pricing, eight quarters in a row of improvements, recognizing your industrial coatings margins are still pretty depressed. How much more price is needed there to recover the lost profitability? And then way more specifically, does the consolidated 1Q pricing you printed this quarter represent a high watermark for the year, as comps get harder throughout?

Vincent J. Morales -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, Chris. This is Vince. I'll take the second part of your question. We're still on pricing in Q2. We're still doing surgical and targeted pricing and then not only in the industrial segment but in other businesses. So I would definitely not consider that high watermark and I think you alluded to it properly. We're starting the stack price on top of price. We still got some need to recover in certain businesses or regions. And we're going continue to push to try to fully recover this over the course or balance of this year.

John Bruno -- Director, Investor Relations

Hi, Chris. This is John. Maybe on your cumulative question. If you look at the past 10 quarters, raws are up accumulative amount of low-single digits and pricing is maybe up 3% -- look more than 3%. We think we say we need to get half of the raw material inflation to be even, so that's the delta we're looking at.

Christopher Mark Evans -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. -- Analyst

Very helpful. And then just sort of stacking that on top of the raw material commentary, you put up a pretty good the best margin performance year-over-year in quite a while. So how does the cadence of your margin sort of trend as the comps in your raw material basket gets lighter and you continue to push price.

Michael H. McGarry -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Well, I think the way I would answer that Chris is that Vince said that we're all recognizing that when you compare margins of '17 and '18, they are below our '16 levels. We need to get back to those levels. The sales teams are well aware of the gap that still exists and the marching orders have not changed. So we're going to continue to work hard to capture that gap. Our customers know the gap still exists. And it's up to us to get the additional price but also provide additional value to our customers. So it's a win-win.

Christopher Mark Evans -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. -- Analyst

Very clear. Thank you.

Michael H. McGarry -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks Chris.

Operator

Our next question comes from Christopher Parkinson of Credit Suisse. Please go ahead.

Christopher S. Parkinson -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Great. Thank you very much. So it appears you guys were successful in getting regional OEM pricing all synchronized positively, which I'm sure your team is pleased with. Can you just comment on whether or not this is simply a functionality of just prior price initiatives and obviously, your team have been fighting for a while or any additional pricing actions and for 1Q, so just basically asking on what assurances the investment community has that the trend is sustainable moving forward? Thank you.

Vincent J. Morales -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, Chris, Vince. For us, when we worked extremely diligently the past 12 to 18 months to secure the pricing that you're seeing here in Q1. We fully expect that the carry-forward for the balance of the year. And again, we do have additional targeted pricing coming in not only in auto OEM and but other businesses. So again, our emphasis is to recover our margins fully. But to Michael's point, we've got to make sure we're demonstrating to our customers the value we bring.

Christopher S. Parkinson -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Got it. And then also just on the capital allocation front, given your stocks that you had a bit of a run here and where you see leverage just how are you assessing share repurchases on a go forward basis versus mid and potentially large size M&A? Thank you.

Vincent J. Morales -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. We said coming into the year, it's pretty active acquisition pipeline and our preference right now remains to vet those acquisitions before we make any considerable decisions regarding share repo, but our active pipeline will keep us busy for a little bit of time and we'll determine whether those are value creating or not, or whether we're considering them for our portfolio. If that doesn't work we will reassess how we're going to deploy our cash.

Christopher S. Parkinson -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

Thank you very much.

Vincent J. Morales -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Chris.

Operator

Our next question comes from P.J. Juvekar of Citi. Please go ahead.

P.J. Juvekar -- Citigroup Inc -- Analyst

Yeah. Hi. Good morning.

Michael H. McGarry -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Hi, Juv.

P.J. Juvekar -- Citigroup Inc -- Analyst

Michael, the China stimulus -- automotive stimulus went into effect I think on April 1. Is that why you feel more positive on second half. And I think a lot of companies are talking about second half recovery. I mean, do you see any momentum in second half -- second quarter now that you think could last into second half?

Michael H. McGarry -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

P.J., we do see how our customers are pre-planning and so we have insight into that. So that's one item that gives us a little more confidence. Clearly, we see the current production levels that we see in April, but that's 15 days. Remember China's had if I remember right nine or 10 consecutive monthly decline -- 10 monthly declines in a row. So I'm not going to jump out in front of this right now, let's wait until we see how the actual numbers turn out.

P.J. Juvekar -- Citigroup Inc -- Analyst

Okay. And then on architectural business, it seems like your store business is growing at or better than the market. So I guess my question is why not accelerate these store growth by opening more stores because the national retail stores and independent stores seem to be lagging here. So why not grow your own store ways? Thank you.

Vincent J. Morales -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah, P.J., Vince, I don't know that we're growing better than the market. We didn't say that. We do have definitional differences with some of our competitors. We include industrial coatings in our Industrial segment. Other folks, include those differently. And our industrial business was as Michael mentioned lighter this quarter in Q1. So again, I would not say, we're outpacing the market. For those -- for us, we go to market with a multi-channel approach. We've always done that. We do well certainly with the Home Depot and other major merchandisers. Our dealer channel, albeit a lower growth channel is a good channel for us with a low cost to serve. And we certainly support our trade network as much as possible and we're doing selective additions. We're doing selective pruning in all those channels.

P.J. Juvekar -- Citigroup Inc -- Analyst

Thank you.

Michael H. McGarry -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, P.J.

Vincent J. Morales -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, P.J.

Operator

Our next question comes from Frank Mitsch of Fermium Research. Please go ahead.

Frank Joseph Mitsch -- Fermium Research -- Analyst

Yes. Hi, good afternoon. This is Le'Veon Bell sitting in for Frank. Michael, on a difficult macroenvironment, in the first quarter here you're able to post a nice result especially relative to the guidance that you guys had issued. So I'm just curious as to what were the key factors for PPG to be able to outperform those expectations?

Vincent J. Morales -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Hi, Frank. This is Vince. A couple things that differed from the beginning of the year. One, we certainly secured pricing at a level that we had -- as hoped a little bit better than that. The second issue as we were very aggressive on our cost management, given the uncertainty in the economic backdrop and we also seen currency come in a little better than we anticipated at the beginning of the year, but still negative year-over-year. So those are the three primary factors that deviate favorably from our guidance.

Frank Joseph Mitsch -- Fermium Research -- Analyst

All right. So we might want to (inaudible) dial-in all three of those factors in for Q2 relative to the 176, 186? (ph) Just kidding.

Vincent J. Morales -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yes.

Frank Joseph Mitsch -- Fermium Research -- Analyst

On the restructuring side, you posted -- you said $20 million or I think better than $20 million in savings during Q1 and you said that you'd get that again into 2Q release, I think you said that. Where do you stand on 2019? I think I heard you guys talk about $80 million savings in 2018 and around $70 million in 2019. What sort of expectations should we expect out of being the cost cutting actions that you guys have under way?

John Bruno -- Director, Investor Relations

Yeah, Frank. This is John. So our number one priority is to complete the restructuring initiatives we've identified that those alone will probably get us close to $70 million. And we have additional initiatives that are not necessarily restructuring that our other cost areas throughout the business, throughout the world that will get us to $80 million, so we still -- feel very comfortable with that number.

Frank Joseph Mitsch -- Fermium Research -- Analyst

Thank you so much.

Michael H. McGarry -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Le'veon. (ph)

Operator

Our next question comes from Don Carson of Susquehanna Financial Group. Please go ahead.

Donald David Carson -- Susquehanna Financial Group -- Analyst

Yes. Thank you. Question -- couple of questions on architectural, you mentioned that obviously you lapped the Lowe's loss in Q3, but how about your Home Depot business in some of the new brands you have there? What kind of your year-over-year growth can we expect as we get into the second half of the year? And then on EMEA, can you remind us where you are in terms of volumes relative to your 2007 peak and what we should think of as incremental margins in that business as you load more volume?

Michael H. McGarry -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. So Don I'll take the first half and I'll let Vince take the second half. We started shipping Home Depot early May. So we'll have three months of Home Depot versus two months in the second quarter. Obviously, there was a lot of confusion in the marketplace. Olympic was at both Lowe'sand Home Depot. This year it's only at Home Depot. So there'll still be some people look at around to make sure they find the world's greatest paint Olympic. But I would envision that we will continue to have positive comps won't speculate about how much because I think that's Home Depot's business. But the relationship is very good. They're the best retailer in that space and we're very privileged to be a partner with Home Depot. So maybe Vince you want to tackle that again.

Vincent J. Morales -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. In terms of your question Don around where we are versus the 2007 peak. We were down still almost 20% in volume for the whole architectural Europe region. So we still have not seen. This is really the first signs of recovery where we've seen since the recession in our volumes. That's a holistic comment. We've certainly seen differences by countries. As Michael mentioned, the UK has been a good country for us for the past couple of years, but we've seen other markets that have continued to wane. But holistically, we're down just under 20% cumulative since 2007. We are recording very high incremental margins as Michael mentioned in his prepared remarks. These are coming in somewhere in the vicinity of 35% to 40%. So that volume is extremely lucrative to us when it does occur.

Donald David Carson -- Susquehanna Financial Group -- Analyst

Thank you.

Vincent J. Morales -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Arun Viswanathan of RBC Capital Markets. Please go ahead.

Arun Shankar Viswanathan -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Hi, guys. Good afternoon. Just a quick question for you guys on the margin. So obviously, a little bit better than what we had thought. How would you characterize them versus your own expectations? And you mentioned three things as far as slightly better FX, price and cost. Could you kind of bucket that out for us on Q1 and how those three would potentially progress through the year?

Michael H. McGarry -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Well, I think Arun, the cost management something where you were watching our order book every day, where we're taking necessary actions business-by-business, region-by-region based on the order book. And Q1 was very choppy in terms of the macro. So some of our businesses took immediate and swift action to minimize any cost. If we see the volume come back, I think we'll have one more traditional cost structure.

From pricing perspective, the only way they will get price a little earlier than we anticipated. We thought some of this will drag on into Q2. But the level of pricing that we achieved is what we are targeting. We just add a little earlier than what we anticipated in our guidance. With respect to currency, I'll let you guys. You guys are the experts on currency. We just make paint. We don't predict the currency markets, so I'll let you guys opine on that.

Arun Shankar Viswanathan -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Okay. Thanks. And as a follow-up, your discussions are margin recovery, I mean, you guys have targets as to where you want to get back to as far as percent margins. If I went back to the '08 to 2010 period, it looks like they suffered by 500 basis points and they actually recovered within a year or two. Is it fair to assume that something like that could happen in industrial because we've seen that kind of deterioration over the last couple of years? Thanks.

Michael H. McGarry -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. Just generically speaking, we're targeting 2016 as a marker. There's a lot happened in the world from '16 to '19, so it's not going to be a straight linear comparison, but 2016 is a point in time where we're using as a marker from our margin perspective. We have work to do as you pointed out. We were targeting to get margin parity by the middle of the year. We're glad to get there in Q1 and then we're open to improve on our margins year-over-year in the back half of the year.

Arun Shankar Viswanathan -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

And lastly, on that point, would you need incremental volume growth to get back to full parity or continue with that trend or could you potentially continue to see margin recovery even in a kind of sluggish volume environment? Thanks.

Michael H. McGarry -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Well, there's two sides of that equation. We certainly welcome volume that makes the story a lot easier. In a nations, volume environment, we would expect supply demand to work in our favor on the raw material side.

Arun Shankar Viswanathan -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Thanks.

Michael H. McGarry -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Steven Haynes of Morgan Stanley. Please go ahead.

Steven Bryson-Haynes -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Hi, guys. Thanks for taking my question. I just want to quickly clarify, so you're talking margin recovery came in ahead in 1Q '19 and you're commenting that it will be up in 2Q '19 as are in the second half of '19. Can you just comment on whether or not the first quarter was an inflection for margins and how we should be thinking about that for 2Q?

Vincent J. Morales -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Okay. This is Vince again, just to reiterate, I think we were anticipating getting the margin parity in the first half of the year, so by the end of the second quarter, again got there a little earlier. Let's be clear, we're still several hundred basis points below our targets. So we still have a lot of recovery under way and we're going to start working our way back there for the balance of this year.

Steven Bryson-Haynes -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

And then, if I just get a quick follow up too, so the press release talked about you guys passing on some business. Could you just maybe talk about a little bit about what categories you are foregoing business in?

Michael H. McGarry -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Well, automotive is clearly one, industrial is another. So those are the two biggest areas, and China and Asia in general what we've said is getting price in China is not easy. You have to do it a lot of times by backing up your request for price by saying that you won't meet the -- meeting the need that we have. We're happy if you take your business somewhere else and then they get service at a , I would say at a lower level. Then they're happy to come back and pay the higher price. And or if they're missing the technology which is generally the biggest thing they miss. So they come back to us and say we really need that better technology whether it's a waterborne, whether it's the products that help their productivity in their plants so whatever it is that generally is important because once it's showing up in their manufacturing line and once they're manufacturing people have to account for it that's when the purchasing people have less power.

Steven Bryson-Haynes -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Patrick Fischer of Barclays. Please go ahead.

Michael Leithead -- Barclays -- Analyst

Hi, guys. This isn't Patrick. This is Mike Leithead on for Duffy. I guess circling back to volumes, volumes seems have decelerated the last three quarters even if we exclude some of the customer assortment changes. Can you maybe just talk about how we should think about volume trending into 2Q in the back half? And then maybe, I was hoping you'd quantify how much volume or the volume impact from the businesses you passed on in the quarter?

Michael H. McGarry -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

So I think I'll pass on saying how much we pass on. I think that varies by business and it varies by region. But what I will tell you is that in the second quarter, we're still anticipating a little bit softer on the volumes. But when you look at the third and fourth quarter, you're seeing as comping against a different environment from the third fourth quarter of '18, plus we see the stimulus impact going to be a positive. We see US continued to be a good market, Mexico continued to be a good market and some slight recovery in architectural business in Europe. So I think there's enough things out there that give us good confidence level that our predictions are going to be relatively accurate.

Vincent J. Morales -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

And Mike, I would to like add, I think the volume erosion, if you look over the past four quarters or three quarters as you mentioned has really come in the industrial segment and that segment has been producing 3%, 4% volume growth up until really the third quarter last year and everything we've seen in that particular segments really been macro driven. Obviously, with China auto coming off, European auto coming off, the halo effect of that around, the general industrial businesses that get affected by our Tier 1, Tier 2 suppliers. So that's all macro and again, we're in anniversary some of that as we go into the back half of the year here.

Michael H. McGarry -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

And Mike just to put that in perspective, we had 13 quarters in a row of positive volume in our industrial coatings business. So not kind of -- I don't like this quarter, but we're still looking at our sales teams doing a very good job on the marketplace.

Michael Leithead -- Barclays -- Analyst

Got it. That's helpful. And then if I could drill into aerospace, strong solid green and when I look at your slide and above market growth in every region, I was hoping maybe you could talk a little bit more about what's driving that growth whether it's product mix or new share gains or other factors that are driving the above market growth there?

Michael H. McGarry -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Well, it's actually a factor of everything. Our sealants business continues to gain share. Our coatings business continues to gain share. And certainly our transparencies business has done a phenomenal job of winning new programs left and right. So everyone of those is a positive. You have commercial areas, commercial is doing very well, military is doing very well and the only semisoft would be the general aviation. But our biggest customer who is very large in that generally aviation market is winning share. So we're also affiliated with the right customers. So we did factor into our second quarter guidance some of the most recent commentary from one of the larger OEM plane makers. But overall, we're going to have a very solid second quarter and a record full year in aerospace.

Michael Leithead -- Barclays -- Analyst

Great. Thanks, guys.

Michael H. McGarry -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thanks, Mike.

Operator

Our next question comes from Gary Shmois of Longbow. Please go ahead.

Garik Simha Shmois -- Longbow Research -- Analyst

Thanks. That margins have recovered year-over-year and pricing is like set now on pace. Wondering if there's any lessons over the last couple of years that you could take forward if inflation does again start to ramp, so that you can offset inflation maybe faster than expected?

Vincent J. Morales -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Well, I'll let Mike answer the question, but I want to make sure where our sales people on the phone our margins are not recovered. So it will be very clear on that. We have still room to go. Go ahead, Michael.

Michael H. McGarry -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. So clearly, as I try to explain the last time there were two events that clearly impacted the rates of initial early recovery. And the first one is our friends in Cleveland, Valspar, I think the Valspar team, without speaking for one of my peers, they were a little slow off the block. That was a challenge. We were trying to buy our friends in the Netherlands. At that time, they mainly went into a mode of saying they were going to grow 4% volume and that doesn't work in an environment where raw materials are going up. You need to be focused on getting prices up.

So the competitive environment is a challenge at that point. So clearly, a couple of us got off a dime and we're moving quicker than the others. Now every -- not everybody, the most everybody is on looking at their margins and getting a lot of pressure from their shareholders and they're trying to recover margins. So I think that's one lesson learned and maybe the other lesson learned is, we need to stick to it and where we should have walked away from some volumes a little bit earlier and so maybe that's the lesson learned.

Garik Simha Shmois -- Longbow Research -- Analyst

Thanks for the color. Follow up question on, (inaudible) just going down I think $10 million from $55 million to $60 million previously now to $45 million to $50 million. Is that part of the cost savings program or is there something else going on?

John Bruno -- Director, Investor Relations

Gary, that's our normal seasonal trend. Our corporate costs are historically higher the first quarter for some different reasons. And then the second through fourth quarter normally are at a lower level but similar.

Garik Simha Shmois -- Longbow Research -- Analyst

Helpful. Thank you.

John Bruno -- Director, Investor Relations

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Jeff Zekauskas of J.P. Morgan. Please go ahead.

Jeffrey John Zekauskas -- JP Morgan -- Analyst

Thanks very much. Nippon Paint seems to agreed to buy Dulux in Australia. Was that property that you were interested in and you didn't want to pay as much as they paid or was that just not a property that interest -- interested you do at all?

Michael H. McGarry -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jeff, this is Michael. What we always tell everybody is on every acquisition in the coatings, paints and specialty products space that we have, we're always interested in looking at everything. And just because we don't get something doesn't mean that we aren't interested. But what I will tell you is that if we were always winning then people would be concerned. But at the same time, every company makes their own decisions about what is the right price to pay and how does that impact their shareholders. And so I would say different people have different answers for the exact same acquisition. So all I will tell you is that we try to be active, we try to look at everything, but for PPG, right now, we're very comfortable where we are.

John Bruno -- Director, Investor Relations

Yeah. Jeff, and I'll just add that I think you know this of course but we have a very good architectural business in Australia and a growing business there, so we are on the continent.

Michael H. McGarry -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

And we're number two on the continent.

Jeffrey John Zekauskas -- JP Morgan -- Analyst

Okay. Can you talk about what your operating cash flow was in the quarter? And are you having a very different experience in your raw materials price changes in the United States versus your raw material price changes in the offshore markets? And that, it seems that propylene is pretty weak in the US, but the oil price is really lifted in the offshore markets. So are we seeing inflation in the offshore markets and deflation in the domestic markets and again what was your operating cash flow in the quarter?

Michael H. McGarry -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Jeff, I'll take the first one. Vince will jump on the second one. So operating cash flow was a use of the cash, I believe was $66 million used, which is less of a use of cash than we had in the first quarter of last year. We will have a full cash flows statement released here shortly when our Q was filed.

Vincent J. Morales -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Hi, Jeff. I do want to mention something again, we were pleased with the results in the quarter, but one of the metrics we were not pleased with was our -- when we had a little bit of growth in working capital, a couple of causation factors there. We along with most other companies built a lot of inventory around Brexit and now that's been extended out we'll be able to work that down. Michael mentioned, we went we're going live with the new ERP system in our refinish business in the US we build inventory ahead of that as a contingency and both the SEM acquisition and the recently closed Whitford acquisition. We obviously have a step up that inventory as part of acquisition accounting until that inventory flows across the sales that's a high level of inventory at a retail price. All that being said we've got to get our working capital down to prior year levels. We have the teams in last week talking about that specifically. So we're focused on that.

So again we're better working, -- better cash flow than last year, but still more room to go. With respect to raw material inflation, we don't see any differences really at this point by geography. We think it'll be more driven by supply demand as opposed to the things you mentioned. The supply demand situation is different in each of the major regions and that's typically, especially in a light volume environment that's typically more of a predictor of which way the raw materials may go by region, but we haven't seen anything to-date.

Michael H. McGarry -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

And Jeff the only thing I'd add is Latin America South, so if you go all the way down -- southern part that's more US dollar based. So the weakness in the currency can have impact. So but no real material when you think about our total sales in Latin America South. That's not a material number, so you should not assume that there's a material difference between the regions.

Jeffrey John Zekauskas -- JP Morgan -- Analyst

Okay. Great. Thank you so much.

Vincent J. Morales -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, Jeff.

Operator

Our next question comes from John McNulty of BMO. Please go ahead.

John Patrick McNulty -- BMO Capital Markets Equity Research -- Analyst

Yeah. Thanks for taking my question. Michael, you'd indicated I believe not only were there are supply disruptions in Texas, but it looked like there may have been some in China. Can you articulate what products are affected and what's necessarily disrupting that supply and also the timing on when you think it'll be remedied?

Michael H. McGarry -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Well, let's start with the original issue going back a year ago, its the blue skies Initiative for China in 2018 led to a lot of disruption. And we saw coming into '19 that they had delegated from Beijing to the provinces the enforcement of environmental actions. And so there were much more focus on employment and so supply was much more readily available. But once they had the explosion in Jiangsu Province, this has led that province to get much more aggressive on some of the underperformers. And so the impact of things that you probably can't see in your numbers but think about the antibacterial products that you might buy to make sure the paint in the cans are healthy, that would be one. There are some unique epoxies that would be coming out of there, that would be another one. But overall what we see is that it'll take a little while for them to resource themselves out what we're paying most attention to is what the enforcement levels are going to be post the next quarter two, quarter three, whether it's just going to be contained in the Jiangsu province or whether they're going to get much more aggressive if you will and reinstitute the controls out of Beijing that's what we're paying attention to.

John Patrick McNulty -- BMO Capital Markets Equity Research -- Analyst

Got it. Thanks very much for the color.

Vincent J. Morales -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Thanks, John.

Operator

Our next question comes from Stephen Byrne of Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Please go ahead.

Steve Byrne -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Yes, thank you. We've seen PPG sales reps in The Home Depot paint aisle and I just wanted to ask you what's the scale of that initiative and is it getting any traction with respect to either driving more paint in Home Depot or specifically PPG brands versus Behr?

Michael H. McGarry -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

All major suppliers to all the major home centers have sales reps that are covering the stores dependent upon the agreement with the various vendors, you get excess amount of sales rep per excess number of stores. So the good news is I think the Home Depot team has a very solid approach where everybody is focused on the customer and driving conversions in the store. And that's the metric that they hold us and our competitors accountable for. And I think our teams have been doing a very good job in Home Depot plus some of our other retail partners as I said in my opening remarks. We had positive comps at the other large DIY chains, which is good but it's we're not doing anything different than what our peers are doing.

Steve Byrne -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

And Vince, you mentioned that after acquisition pipeline given your commitment in Home Depot, is that pipeline that you're looking at include any potential shelf space expansion within Home Depot to branch out into different products within the retail DIY channel?

Vincent J. Morales -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. I would call it acquisition possibility. Again we work with Home Depot on what products and what value we can bring to them on a product-by-product basis. So again I wouldn't consider that to be any type of an acquisition relationship.

Steve Byrne -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from Mike Harrison of Seaport Global Securities. Please go ahead.

Michael Joseph Harrison -- Seaport Global Securities -- Analyst

Hi. Good afternoon. Michael, I was wondering if you could comment in a little more detail on the weakness that you saw in the Latin America architectural market during the quarter? I know you mentioned that the timing of the Easter holiday was a factor. Can you maybe talk about other factors there and whether you've seen those trends improve?

Michael H. McGarry -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. The only other fact to that is relevant is really the fact that we have done a lot of value selling up the chain. So when we bought Comex, there's been some additional technology brought in. So there's a lot more premium products being sold. So the coverage of the premium products is better than what I would call the value product. So that leaves to a little bit on a share or obviously not share but volume numbers being negative.

But when you look at the overall impact to the EBIT, it's very positive. So we actually even though our volume was marginally down we actually had a record quarter for the PPG Latin American team and we're anticipating the same. Overall, though the timing of Easter -- there's two major holidays in Mexico Easter and Christmas. And Christmas doesn't move, but Easter does and that's the impact. So where we kicked off our Easter promotions couple of weeks ago and so all that falls in the second quarter instead of the first quarter.

Michael Joseph Harrison -- Seaport Global Securities -- Analyst

Got it. And then in the protective and marine business, it looks like that marine piece is growing faster than the protective piece. Wondering if you could just comment specifically on marine and the growth rate that you're seeing in those key markets? I feel like you've said in the past you've said you have pretty good visibility on what's going on in the marine business. So is the strength there going to be sustainable?

Michael H. McGarry -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Yeah. So we started to picking up orders in the second half of '18. They're generally painted ships 12 months to 18 months after the order comes in. But this is off a very low base. So the marine business is right down 60% from its peak. So we're coming off a very low bottom. Overall, the business though is positive both in protective and marine that lead that double-digits and we anticipate that trend line continuing.

Michael Joseph Harrison -- Seaport Global Securities -- Analyst

Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from Dmitry Silversteyn of Buckingham Research. Please go ahead.

Dmitry Silversteyn -- The Buckingham Research Group -- Analyst

Good afternoon. Thanks for taking my call. Quick question on the sort of the construction market and I know you've sort of pushed off the question on weather and how big of an impact it had on construction, but other companies were not so shy about citing weather as the delaying factor in getting the construction team in North America ramped up. Have you seen anything improving in terms of margin in first couple of weeks of April here, that can give us confidence that market is coming back and whatever built up demand and backlog your contract with customers and stores are experiencing will be fulfilled over the next couple of quarters?

Vincent J. Morales -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. Dmitry, this is Vince. One of the issues we had with the comparison in early April is the Easter timing. Easter fell very early in April last year. So really the proxy is diluted in order for us to compare, we can get a good to compare by now but it's a bit diluted. I would say we're not displeased with what we've seen in April but it's too early to make a call on whether we're seeing some pickup from March.

Dmitry Silversteyn -- The Buckingham Research Group -- Analyst

Okay. All right. That's it. Thanks for Vince. Second question in the three acquisitions that you've done -- that you're carrying into 2019. What kind of revenue contribution should we be thinking about for these businesses? Are we talking about 1% to 2% incremental growth to your organic growth or is it going to something lower than that?

John Bruno -- Director, Investor Relations

Dmitry, this is John. I'll take that. So annualized these three acquisitions total about $400 million of annual revenue. The majority of that's going to be in industrial coatings, Whitford and Hemmelrath, both in the industrial coatings segment. In our initial guidance, we provided in January we set about $250 million benefit this year that could be here higher because we have been able to complete both acquisitions maybe a little bit faster than we originally thought.

Dmitry Silversteyn -- The Buckingham Research Group -- Analyst

Okay. All right. Okay. That's helpful. And then finally on the refinished side of the business and you talked about the overall market being flat, a little bit of about 1% decline or so in collision rates in Europe and you ask your business was down volume wise. You talk about low single digits to let's say 1% to 2%. Was that in line with sort of what the market declines you saw. Are you still kind of suffering from being the price leaders and therefore, we should see that performance improve as they unfold and you recapture some of this business?

Michael H. McGarry -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

I think last year we were a skosh below the market 1% maybe. But overall when I look at our customer base and what I see in the market and the fact that we're still having a number of shop wins, I feel comfortable that we are relatively close to the market.

Dmitry Silversteyn -- The Buckingham Research Group -- Analyst

Got you. Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from Laurence Alexander of Jefferies. Please go ahead.

Laurence Alexander -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Good afternoon. Two quick ones, then first, for the share gains above the markets in the aerospace. Is your spread against the market getting wider as you look at the wins that you have in the pipeline or should we think that is roughly steady state? And secondly on raw materials, can you give us a little bit of a longer term kind of perspective on how you're thinking about your raw material chain because several parts of the channels, suppliers appear to be talking a lot more than they used to about higher hurdle rates for reinvestment. And so are you worried about or are you seeing any slight risk of capacity loss in your raw materials lagging, your expectations for demand growth over the next say three, five years?

Michael H. McGarry -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Well, I'm not worried about them investing right now, because their incremental margins are very high. So if you look at most of our suppliers. I won't name names. You can do it yourself. But they've had a very good run in the last few years. So I'm not worried about them from that standpoint. I think our short-term perspective, we said it would be low-single digits, on the low side of low-single digits, we still see that. We're still holding to that and so I think we're in the right spot, Laurence

Vincent J. Morales -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Yeah. And Laurence your first question on aerospace, again I think what we've -- this is an industry that values technology. So it really plays into our sweet spot. I think we've been able to work with our customers once they gain share. We're gaining more than our share of new products, our new entrants into -- new products that they're putting into the marketplace. So that's really where we're winning in aerospace.

Laurence Alexander -- Jefferies -- Analyst

Okay. Thank you.

Michael H. McGarry -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Thank you.

Operator

Our next question comes from James Sheehan of SunTrust Robinson Humphrey. Please go ahead.

James Michael Sheehan -- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey -- Analyst

Thank you. Is it correct to say that the Whitford and Hemmelrath acquisitions are -- those businesses are below average PPG margins? And if so, how long do you think it would take for you to expand those margins to average levels?

Vincent J. Morales -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Hi, James. As Michael said in his prepared remarks, SEM is performing at above their segment margins. That was a highly creative acquisition for us. Good array of products, very well recognized brand in the marketplace and that's performing above segment. Whitford and Hemmelrath will come in as traditional acquisitions below segment margins. It'll take us 12 to 18 months to scale those up as we work through the synergy capture.

James Michael Sheehan -- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey -- Analyst

Perfect. And regarding M&A in global coatings, how would you characterize deal multiples in the sector. Do you think they're mostly frothy or are you seeing some reasonable numbers today?

Vincent J. Morales -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Well, Jim it really differs based on geography, based on markets -- end markets. So it's hard to call singular answer to that question. There are certainly things that we looked at and we probably won't act on or didn't act on. And there's other things based on synergies and post multiples and we have an interest in. So it really just depends, it's episodic by what's out there today. And again I will just reiterate, there's certainly activity in the marketplace.

Michael H. McGarry -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

And Jim, the other thing I would add is we bought SEM, Whitford and Hemmelrath and each one of them had a different multiple. But the way we look at it post synergy, what is that multiple look like. And they were all in the single-digit range. So you have to really pass these things into the acquisition, what you're paying, what you're synergies are, what your growth is and so there's a lot of other factors. So you just can't look at just the multiple.

James Michael Sheehan -- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey -- Analyst

Thank you very much.

Operator

Our next question comes from Kevin Hocevar of Northcoast Research. Please go ahead.

Kevin William Hocevar -- Northcoast Research Partners -- Analyst

Hi. Good afternoon, everybody. Vince, you mentioned pricing -- that you realized pricing a little bit quicker than you thought here in the first quarter and you also mentioned that it might not be the high watermark of the year. So does that suggest that in the second quarter you'll see a bit of a higher year-over-year growth rate in pricing? And then I think on last quarter's call, you mentioned about 2% of the 3% to 5% constant currency sales growth would be from price. Do you view that as having a little bit of upside based on how the year started?

Vincent J. Morales -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Well, two things. We do expect the higher absolute dollar pricing in Q2 versus Q1. But I'll remind you, last year we started to get price throughout the year. So again we're stacking on top of a harder comp. So the percentage remains would same Kevin, but on a pure stack dollar basis we definitely expect higher Q2 pricing than in the prior year.

Kevin William Hocevar -- Northcoast Research Partners -- Analyst

Okay. Got you. And then on the -- you mentioned in the press release ready to take action if need be on the cost savings front. Is that just simple blocking and tackling in areas where there might be weakness or is there PPG is done $80 million, $100 million type cost savings programs, a couple of those over last couple of years or is that something bigger like that?

Vincent J. Morales -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

I think those comments are primarily focused on what you would call traditional blocking and tackling. We can't hide from the fact that the economies out there is choppy. There's a lot of things that are -- within our control. And if we see something going sideaways or down even in a more draconian way, we will take whatever decisive actions we need to take and that could be deeper than both blocking and tackling. But I think the mention we had in the prepared remarks was real around blocking and tackling.

Kevin William Hocevar -- Northcoast Research Partners -- Analyst

Okay. Thank you very much.

Operator

This concludes our question-and-answer session. I would like to turn the conference back over to management for any closing remarks.

John Bruno -- Director, Investor Relations

Thank you ,Andrea. This is John Bruno again, I'd like to thank everyone for their time and interest in PPG. If you have any further questions, please contact our Investor Relations department. This concludes our first quarter earnings call.

Operator

The conference is now concluded. Thank you for attending today's presentation. You may now disconnect.

Duration: 75 minutes

Call participants:

John Bruno -- Director, Investor Relations

Michael H. McGarry -- Chairman and Chief Executive Officer

Kevin William McCarthy -- Vertical Research Partners -- Analyst

Michael Joseph Sison -- KeyBanc Capital Markets Inc. -- Analyst

Vincent J. Morales -- Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Ghansham Panjabi -- Robert W. Baird -- Analyst

John Ezekiel E. Roberts -- UBS Investment Bank -- Analyst

David L. Begleiter -- Deutsche Bank -- Analyst

Christopher Mark Evans -- Goldman Sachs Group Inc. -- Analyst

Christopher S. Parkinson -- Credit Suisse -- Analyst

P.J. Juvekar -- Citigroup Inc -- Analyst

Frank Joseph Mitsch -- Fermium Research -- Analyst

Donald David Carson -- Susquehanna Financial Group -- Analyst

Arun Shankar Viswanathan -- RBC Capital Markets -- Analyst

Steven Bryson-Haynes -- Morgan Stanley -- Analyst

Michael Leithead -- Barclays -- Analyst

Garik Simha Shmois -- Longbow Research -- Analyst

Jeffrey John Zekauskas -- JP Morgan -- Analyst

John Patrick McNulty -- BMO Capital Markets Equity Research -- Analyst

Steve Byrne -- Bank of America Merrill Lynch -- Analyst

Michael Joseph Harrison -- Seaport Global Securities -- Analyst

Dmitry Silversteyn -- The Buckingham Research Group -- Analyst

Laurence Alexander -- Jefferies -- Analyst

James Michael Sheehan -- SunTrust Robinson Humphrey -- Analyst

Kevin William Hocevar -- Northcoast Research Partners -- Analyst

More PPG analysis

Transcript powered by AlphaStreet

This article is a transcript of this conference call produced for The Motley Fool. While we strive for our Foolish Best, there may be errors, omissions, or inaccuracies in this transcript. As with all our articles, The Motley Fool does not assume any responsibility for your use of this content, and we strongly encourage you to do your own research, including listening to the call yourself and reading the company's SEC filings. Please see our Terms and Conditions for additional details, including our Obligatory Capitalized Disclaimers of Liability.

10 stocks we like better than PPG IndustriesWhen investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has quadrupled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and PPG Industries wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 1, 2019

Motley Fool Transcribers has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.