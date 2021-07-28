Powell’s press conference, Federal Reserve meeting: LIVE Updates

The Federal Reserve maintained ultra-low interest rates and reaffirmed its commitment to other easy monetary policies as the U.S. economy faces down a pair of new threats: surging inflation and rising COVID-19 infections that prompted the CDC to reinstate a select mask mandate.

U.S. stocks attempted to regain some footing with modest gains for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite while the Dow Jones Industrials remained under pressure.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34930.93 -127.59 -0.36% SP500 S&P 500 4400.64 -0.82 -0.02% I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14762.584267 +102.01 +0.70%

Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference tackled the emerging COVID-19 Delta variant, inflationary trends, and the ongoing debate about tapering.

