Economy

Powell’s press conference, Federal Reserve meeting: LIVE Updates

U.S. stocks are hovering at record highs

Kaltbaum Capital Management President Gary Kaltbaum and Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management CEO Phil Blancato weigh in on the latest Federal Reserve decision, today’s markets, earnings season and economic trends.  video

What do markets think of new Fed decision?

The Federal Reserve maintained ultra-low interest rates and reaffirmed its commitment to other easy monetary policies as the U.S. economy faces down a pair of new threats: surging inflation and rising COVID-19 infections that prompted the CDC to reinstate a select mask mandate.

U.S. stocks attempted to regain some footing with modest gains for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite while the Dow Jones Industrials remained under pressure. 

Ticker Security Last Change Change %
I:DJI DOW JONES AVERAGES 34930.93 -127.59 -0.36%
SP500 S&P 500 4400.64 -0.82 -0.02%
I:COMP NASDAQ COMPOSITE INDEX 14762.584267 +102.01 +0.70%

Chairman Jerome Powell's press conference tackled the emerging COVID-19 Delta variant, inflationary trends, and the ongoing debate about tapering. 

FOX Business' LIVE Blog below, monitored the developments and market reaction. Mobile users click here.

