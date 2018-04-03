Portugal's growing green energy production hits milestone

Green energy activists in Portugal are hailing a milestone after favorable weather conditions helped production from renewable sources in March to exceed the country's monthly electricity consumption for the first time.

National energy infrastructure company REN says wet and windy weather meant energy from hydroelectric dams and wind turbines was exceptionally high.

Coal-fired power stations and imported electricity were occasionally needed to help meet peak demand. However, overall in March green energy sources produced electricity equivalent to more than 103 percent of that month's consumption.

The Portuguese Renewable Energy Association and the ZERO environmental association said Tuesday that the milestone reflected a trend toward greater use of green energy after decades of investment.

Portugal has been a European pioneer in adopting renewables.