Defense

Poland to buy 32 US F-35 fighter jets for $4.6B

Associated Press
F-35 fighter jets give pilots a ‘quantum leap in capability’: Lockheed Martin chief test pilot

Lockheed Martin chief test pilot Alan Norman discusses the Pentagon’s purchase of 478 F-35 fighter jets and the ability of the airframe to adapt to new demands, remaining relevant “for decades to come.”

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland is signing a $4.6 billion deal with the United States on Friday for the purchase of 32 fighter jets as the European country looks to enhance its air defense on NATO's eastern flank at a time of increased Russian military activity.

Poland expects to take delivery of the Lockheed Martin F-35 combat aircraft between 2024 and 2030. It will be the 10th NATO member nation to have F-35 fighters. The contract includes training, logistics and simulators.

In this Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2015, file photo, an F-35 jet arrives at its new operational base at Hill Air Force Base, in northern Utah. Airbus and Boeing will again hog the spotlight at the Paris Air Show with their battle for ever-larger slices of t

The advanced fighters are to replace some of the Soviet-made MiG-29 jet fighters that Poland's air force still uses. Poland is the 10th NATO nation to have the F-35 fighters.

Opposition politicians criticize the contract's cost as too high and have argued the money could have been used to modernize Poland's air force in other ways.

President Andrzej Duda and U.S. Ambassador to Poland Georgette Mosbacher are scheduled to attend a contract signing ceremony at the Polish air force academy in the town of Deblin.