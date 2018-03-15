Poker pro indicted in $6M Super Bowl ticket-flipping scam

Federal prosecutors say a professional poker player from California faces charges that he bilked investors out of more than $6 million in a Super Bowl and World Cup ticket-flipping scam.

The U.S. Attorney's Office said Thursday that Seyed Reza Ali Fazeli has been indicted on two felony counts of wire fraud. It wasn't immediately known if the 49-year-old has an attorney.

Officials say the charges are tied to a ticket business he ran called Summit Entertainment.

The indictment says Fazeli raised millions by promising to purchase tickets for resale to the Super Bowl and World Cup. Prosecutors say he never bought the tickets and instead used the money for personal expenses and to pay off gambling debts.

The Orange County Register says Fazeli is already facing several lawsuits related to the scheme.