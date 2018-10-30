Plans announced for oil export terminal near Corpus Christi

A new oil export terminal is in the works for South Texas in a bid to attract so-called very large crude carriers bound for international markets.

The Port of Corpus and The Carlyle Group on Monday announced plans for the terminal at Harbor Island near Port Aransas (uh-RAN'-suhs). Dredging would provide a 75 foot (22.86 meter) depth for part of the Corpus Christi Ship Channel.

The announcement did not include a projected cost for the terminal 2 miles (3.22 kilometers) inland from the Gulf of Mexico. Port of Corpus Christi CEO Sean Strawbridge told the Houston Chronicle that the cost could near $1 billion, with the terminal opening in late 2020.

The Corpus Christi Caller-Times reports some nearby residents criticized the port's plans for Harbor Island amid environmental concerns related to dredging.