Pizza Hut's sagging sales weigh on Yum Brands

Yum Brands Inc. reported fourth-quarter profit and same-store sales that fell short of expectations as a sales drop at Pizza Hut weighed. Shares slumped after the results crossed the wires.

Continue Reading Below

The Louisville, Kentucky-based restaurant chain reported fourth-quarter profit surged 46.1 percent year-over-year to $488 million, or $1.58 a share, as revenue rose 9 percent to $1.69 billion. Adjusted earnings of $1 a share fell short of the $1.13 that analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were anticipating.

Ticker Security Last Change Change % YUM YUM! BRANDS 103.07 -3.71 -3.47%

"Fourth-quarter results were a solid end to the year where we met or exceeded each component of our guidance, including full-year 2019 core operating profit growth, which was an increase of 12%, or 11% excluding the 53rd week," CFO Chris Turner said in a statement.

Companywide same-store sales increased 2 percent from a year ago amid gains of 3 percent and 4 percent, respectively, at KFC and Taco Bell.

Pizza Hut, however, saw a 2 percent drop amid increased competition. The pizza chain has pushed underperforming dine-in restaurants to be replaced with new model stores and has been testing an in-store digital-ordering system that lets customers order without human interaction.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS

Yum Brands was up 6 percent year-to-date through Wednesday, outperforming the S&P 500's 3.2 percent gain.