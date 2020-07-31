Pinterest narrows 2Q net loss as customers spend more time at home

Pinterest Inc. said Friday that its second-quarter net loss narrowed as the photo-sharing platform gained customers spending more time at home because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Continue Reading Below

Ticker Security Last Change Change % PINS PINTEREST INC. 33.18 +7.99 +31.72%

The company reported a loss of $101 million, or 17 cents a share, compared with a loss of $1.2 billion, or 2.62 cents a share, in the same quarter a year ago, when a one-time charge related to stock compensation hit the results.

WHAT IS PINTEREST COMPETITOR KEEN?

In the first quarter, as Covid-19 began to change customer behavior, Pinterest reported a net loss of $141 million, or 25 cents a share.

Analysts had expected a wider loss of 28 cents a share for the second quarter.

Total sales rose 4% to $272.5 million. Monthly active users grew 39% to 416 million, while FactSet estimated 378.7 million.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

"We're seeing more and more people rely on Pinterest to cook at home, plan kids activities and set up a home office," Ben Silbermann, CEO and co-founder, said in a press release.

Pinterest refrained from issuing extended guidance because of Covid-19 uncertainties but said revenues are rising.

"We estimate, on a preliminary basis, year-over-year revenue growth for the month of July to be about 50% through July 29th," Mr. Silbermann said. "Our current expectation is that Q3 revenue will grow in the mid-30% range year over year."

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS