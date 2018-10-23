Pilot Flying J ex-pres wants Christmas at home before prison

The former president of the largest U.S. fuel retailer wants to spend the winter holidays at home before reporting to prison for his role in a scheme to defraud trucking companies.

A federal judge had previously granted Mark Hazelwood's request to postpone reporting to prison for his 12 ½-year sentence until after Thanksgiving. The Knoxville News Sentinel reports the 59-year-old's lawyers argued in a motion filed last week that he should be granted Christmas and New Year's Day, too. Two other former Pilot Flying J employees have until Jan. 7 to surrender.

Federal prosecutors haven't indicated whether they'll oppose the delay.

Pilot Flying J is controlled by the family of Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam and Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam. The Haslams haven't been charged with wrongdoing.

