Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

US Markets

'Phase one' deal with China can happen in November: Navarro

By FOXBusiness
close
Assistant to the President for Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro says video

Navarro: US, China 'Phase one' deal can happen by mid-November

Assistant to the President for Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro says

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said a “phase one” trade deal with China can happen during next month’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Chile.

Continue Reading Below

“We are on the guiding path to Chile and the meeting of the two presidents in mid-November,” he told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Friday. “The plan there, is to have an agreement.”

MORE FROM FOXBUSINESS.COM... 

US AND CHINA AGREE TO 'PHASE ONE DEAL' IN TRADE WAR, STOCKS RALLY
APPLE CEO TIM COOK MEETS WITH CHINA AMID HONG KONG APP CONTROVERSY
BEIJING REVEALS ITS 'ULTIMATE GOAL' IN THE TRADE WAR AGAINST THE US

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday that the partial trade deal announced last week was “being papered.”

Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders are expected to take part in the APEC Forum that will be held in Santiago, Chile from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS