'Phase one' deal with China can happen in November: Navarro

White House trade adviser Peter Navarro said a “phase one” trade deal with China can happen during next month’s Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum in Chile.

“We are on the guiding path to Chile and the meeting of the two presidents in mid-November,” he told FOX Business’ Maria Bartiromo on Friday. “The plan there, is to have an agreement.”

Trump told reporters at the White House on Wednesday that the partial trade deal announced last week was “being papered.”

Trump, Chinese President Xi Jinping and other world leaders are expected to take part in the APEC Forum that will be held in Santiago, Chile from Nov. 11 to Nov. 17

