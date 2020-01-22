Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

Quotes delayed at least 15 minutes. Real-time quotes provided by BATS BZX Real-Time Price. Market Data provided by Interactive Data (Terms & Conditions). Powered and Implemented by Interactive Data Managed Solutions. Company fundamental data provided by Morningstar. Earnings estimates data provided by Zacks. Mutual fund and ETF data provided by Lipper. Economic data provided by Econoday. Dow Jones & Company Terms & Conditions.

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. FAQ - Updated Privacy Policy

Health Care

Pharma company gets $2.7M grant to continue 'positive' Alzheimer's treatment trials

Neurotrope testing new treatment called Bryostatin

By FOXBusiness
close
Fox News medical correspondent Dr. Marc Siegel explains a blood test in development which will be able to detect and predict Alzheimer’s, an upcoming vaccine for the disease and the debate over the NFL's new helmet.video

New Alzheimer’s screening reportedly about 94% accurate

Fox News medical correspondent Dr. Marc Siegel explains a blood test in development which will be able to detect and predict Alzheimer’s, an upcoming vaccine for the disease and the debate over the NFL's new helmet.

Could hope finally be on the horizon for patients diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease?

Continue Reading Below

Biopharmaceutical company Neurotrope announced on Wednesday that its latest trial of Bryostatin-1, a treatment for patients with Alzheimer’s, showed some positive results and that the company received a $2.7 million grant from the National Institute of Health to support another study.

BIOGEN TO BUY EXPERIMENTAL ALZHEIMER’S, PARKINSON’S TREATMENT FROM PFIZER FOR $75M PLUS INCENTIVES

“I am encouraged by the NIH funding,” said Dr. Marwan Sabbagh, director of the Cleveland Clinic Lou Ruvo Center for Brain Health, an advisor on the design on the trial and a paid member of Neurotrope’s scientific advisory board. “The data suggests that Bryostatin may still be considered a new approach to Alzheimer’s treatment.”

Neurotrope’s stock price shot up 150 percent on the news, peaking at $3.85. It had dropped back down to $1.42 by the end of trading Wednesday, a 2 percent drop from the start of the day.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

TickerSecurityLastChangeChange %
NTRPNEUROTROPE INC1.42-0.03-2.06%

PHARMA GIANT HALTS EXCEDRIN PRODUCTS DUE TO INGREDIENT INCONSISTENCIES

The company, which develops novel therapies for neurodegenerative diseases, said it is continuing to review several “viable strategic alternatives.” Neurotrope is also studying Bryostatin for Fragile X syndrome, multiple sclerosis, stroke, traumatic brain injury and other conditions.

“We are continuing our efforts to identify the most favorable strategic alternative for the company,” CEO Charles S. Ryan said in the press release. “The committee has been working tirelessly in an effort to increase shareholder value. We are pleased with the progress that has been made and expect to provide additional guidance in the near future.”

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE ON FOX BUSINESS